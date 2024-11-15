NBA Legend Throws Shade At Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach
There's plenty of credit to go around when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers undefeated start to the season. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has his doubts about one particular person's role in the hot start though.
O'Neal threw some shade at Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson on Tuesday night's postgame edition of Inside the NBA. When a conversation began about the then 12-0 Cavs, Shaq expressed his doubts in Cleveland's head man.
"Pfft, he ain't doing nothing," O'Neal said of Atkinson. "Donovan Mitchell is playing."
O'Neal's comment was greeted with a lighthearted retort from Charles Barkley, who scolded Shaq by saying "You don't believe in coaching cause you're a dummy." Barkley then went on to praise Atkinson for doing a "fabulous job" leading the Wine and Gold.
After a win over the 76ers on Wednesday night the Cavaliers improved to 13-0 on the young season. Given that the roster is practically identical to last year's team that finished as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the second round of the playoffs, it seems strange to question the impact that Atkinson has had on his team's success to this point.
Cleveland is second in the league in offensive rating at a mark of 120.9. Last year their rating hovered six points lower at 114.7, which was right around the middle of the league. Meanwhile, the Cavs still boast a top 10 defensive rating in the process with a mark of 109.9. The Cavaliers are also top 10 in pace this season, compared to last year where they ranked 24th.