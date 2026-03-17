Donovan Mitchell Trade Scenario Emerges if Cleveland Cavaliers Fall Short

The Cleveland Cavaliers could face a significant decision this offseason, potentially involving trading their star guard, Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell will enter the second year of his three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed last offseason, but he has a player option for the 2027-28 season.

If Mitchell doesn’t agree to a new contract extension with the Cavs this offseason, it could force Cleveland to trade him since he could leave after next season.

This is especially true if the Cavs are uncerimouniously eliminated from another appearance in the NBA Playoffs.

A new trade idea sends Mitchell to the Spurs

The Cavs cannot afford to let Mitchell leave without getting anything in return. Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report proposed an ideal trade that would send Mitchell to the Spurs in exchange for shooting guard Dylan Harper, forward Devin Vassell and two future first-round picks: one in 2027 (via the Atlanta Hawks) and an unprotected pick in 2029.

"If the Cavs crash and burn in the playoffs and Mitchell refuses to sign an extension, Cleveland may be forced to listen to trade offers before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2027. The Spurs have proven that they're ready to start competing for championships, yet could use more playoff experience on the roster," Swartz wrote on Monday.

"A core of Victor Wembanyama, Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and others would be terrifying to face on both ends of the ball.

Cleveland may be forced to reset around Evan Mobley if Mitchell won't commit to the franchise. Harper, 20, was the No. 2 overall pick in last June's draft and looks like a future All-Star. Vassell, 25, is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and making 38.3 percent of his threes this year and the Cavs pick up a pair of future first-round picks."

If the Cavaliers made this deal, they would be starting a bit of a rebuild by bringing in Harper, who would be entering his second season. The deal isn't the worst idea, as they would acquire a nice young player in Harper along with two first-round picks. However, this move would signal the end of the Cavs' championship window, which might reopen a few years down the line if Harper becomes a star.

This offseason could be significant for the Cavs, as they might bring LeBron James back for one more season. His return could inspire Mitchell to sign an extension with the team. Yet, if James decides not to return, it might prompt Mitchell to seek an exit much sooner than expected.