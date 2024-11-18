Shorthanded Cavaliers Extended Winning Streak With Victory Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers just keep on winning!
Their winning streak has now reached a historic 15 games with their latest victory over the Charlotte Hornets, 128 -114. Only four other groups in NBA history have won this many games to start the season.
However, this wasn't an easy win by any stretch of the imagination.
Cleveland already knew it'd be without their superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell heading into the game. He was ruled out on Saturday evening due to rest. Sam Merrill also missed his third straight game with ongoing ankle soreness.
However, several other Cavaliers went down throughout the night and never returned to the game.
Isaac Okoro played 14 minutes in the first half and scored six points. However, he never came out of the locker room in the second half with the team called a left ankle sprain.
In the third quarter, Dean Wade appeared to land on Jarrett Allen's foot when jumping up to grab a rebound. Wade stayed on the ground for a minute, limped back to Cleveland's bench, and eventually made his way back to the locker room.
With all of these injuries and unavailable players, Kenny Atkinson had to dig even deeper into his bench to put together a lineup to keep up with LaMelo Ball's scoring, who finished 31 points on the night.
Out of all of those players who provided an extra effort for the Cavs, Ty Jerome was easily the difference maker in this victory. Atkinson called on him to slide into the starting lineup with Mitchell out, and Jerome finished with a career-high 24 points.
Cleveland's frontcourt also stepped up big in this victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 23 points, 11 boards, and a game-clinching block on Brandon Miller in the closing minutes of the game.
Nothing gets easier for the Cavaliers though. They now have several players who are nursing apparent injuries, and they could be shorthanded once again on Tuesday night as they take on the decening Finals Champions Boston Celtics.