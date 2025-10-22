Three things to know about Cavaliers before Knicks season opener
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hobbling into their NBA season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight, but with injury concerns, there is cause for hope.
After a troubled preseason, where the Cavs won just one of their three games and endured injury setbacks, they will have a very different-looking lineup for the opener against the Knicks. And with that, a chance for the rotation players off the bench to get some burn and impress head coach Kenny Atkinson.
With that, here are the three keys to tonight’s game in the world’s most famous arena. The Cavaliers vs. the Knicks game tips off tonight at 7:00 p.m.
INJURIES HAMPERING THE CAVS, BUT NO ALARM BELLS
Heading to tonight’s opener, Cleveland will be short of numbers, particularly in their main rotation. Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will be out, and now DeAndre Hunter is likely not to feature against the Knicks following a knee injury sustained in the final preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.
However, Hunter’s injury isn’t a cause for concern, as the Cavs report it is minor and that he will make a swift return. Plus, with this being the first game, the Cavs will not classify it as alarming, given that the priority will be deep into the season, not October’s early games.
By then, the Cavs will be able to welcome Garland and Strus back, along with Hunter.
WHO WILL FILL THE SMALL FORWARD SPOT?
With Hunter seemingly out tonight, there will be a spot to fill in his absence. While there are no guarantees on who will actually start, and given Atkinson’s history of keeping his cards close to his chest, this could present a significant opportunity for Jaylon Tyson to impress at the small forward position.
Tyson has the attributes of a solid ball-handler who can score from various spots on the court in extended minutes. However, he is still developing his all-around game and can be turnover-prone. If he is selected tonight, it gives him a chance to show Cavs fans what he can do with more minutes.
DEAN WADE’S POSSIBLE PROMOTION
Averaging 21 minutes a game last season, for 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, Dean Wade produced those numbers as the ninth, sometimes the tenth player off the bench.
For the first couple of months of this season, Cavs fans could be seeing a lot more of Wade with the Cavs a little short. It is more than likely that he will continue to come off the bench. How will he fare with a big chance of extra minutes, starting tonight?