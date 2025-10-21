Cavs get boost as two Knicks players ruled out ahead of season opener
The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their season against the Knicks on Wednesday night, and New York is without a few of its key players.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Knicks will be without their center, Mitchell Robinson, and guard Josh Hart.
Robinson is sitting out due to "load management," which seems a bit odd for the season's opening game. However, he only played in 17 games last season because of a stress fracture in his left ankle that he sustained in December 2023.
The Knicks are taking a cautious approach with Robinson as they aim for a deep playoff run. Head coach Mike Brown emphasized that this careful management will be a recurring theme throughout the season.
"Really it's load management, which means that if we deemed it necessary, could he possibly go, yeah," Brown said of Robinson's status, via CBS Sports Jasmyn Wimbish."But it's a decision that myself, led by (Casey Smith) whose in charge of performance on a daily basis. It will be like this the whole year."
Hart is dealing with a back injury he suffered during the Knicks' preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2.
"We're trying to figure out his back, which is a tricky situation," Brown said. "We have to be careful with it, we don't want to rush him. We'll be patient and figure it out as we go along. (Knicks head trainer Casey Smith) does a great job, and we believe in them, so we're going to follow their plan."
The Cavs are grappling with injury issues as well, as star guard Darius Garland is sidelined following toe surgery in June. Garland will be out for four to five months from the surgery date, which means he might make a comeback by December if all goes well.
Garland isn't the only Cavs player dealing with a foot injury, with forward Max Strus getting surgery on a Jones fracture in August. Strus will be out a little longer than Garland with a three-to-four-month recovery, which will likely keep him out until the new year.
Cavs forward De'Andre Hunter is also dealing with an injury and could be out due to a right knee contusion.
Experts expect the Knicks and Cavaliers to be among the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Still, Wednesday's game will look completely different from a potential playoff series between the two next spring due to all the injuries on both sides.