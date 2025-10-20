Cleveland Cavaliers could be without another starter on opening night
The Cleveland Cavaliers are already down two of last season’s starters to open the 2025-26 NBA season. Now, they might be without De’Andre Hunter, too.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters that Hunter did not participate in full-team practice on Monday. He only did an individual workout.
“It’s too early to say,” Atkinson said on Hunter’s availability for Wednesday’s game.
Hunter played only the first half of Cleveland’s final preseason game. He bumped knees with a member of the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter, attempted to play for a few minutes in the second, and then chose to sit the rest of the game.
“I think it [Hunter’s knee] stiffened up,” Atkinson said after the game. “We talked about it and I said: there’s no need to risk it.”
Hunter told reporters previously that he would be ready to play on opening night. Now, it seems that his availability is up in the air. Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com reported that people within the Cavs organization are skeptical that Hunter will be able to suit up.
The Cavaliers will likely be missing Darius Garland, as well. Though Garland received a more positive update on his toe injury. He participated in most of Monday’s practice and is ‘ahead of schedule’ according to Atkinson.
Max Strus will also be sidelined. He suffered a fractured foot injury during the summer and will be re-evaluated in November or December. His place in the starting lineup was supposed to be filled by Hunter.
The Cavs traded for Hunter at last year’s deadline to address their depth at the wing. Hunter was having a Sixth Man of the Year breakout in Atlanta, putting together the best year of his professional career. Hunter thrived as an on-ball creator, fitting in perfectly with Cleveland’s bench.
Hunter will still be asked to do most of the same things as a starter. The Cavs have plenty of room for another three-level scorer who can punish mismatches.
The early returns in the preseason were promising. Hunter shot lights out from the floor and didn’t appear to clog anything up for the Cavs offensively. He’s got enough versatility to check most of the boxes that Cleveland will ask of him.
The Cavs' wing rotation will take a significant hit if Hunter isn’t available. Especially with Strus also being injured. Jaylon Tyson or Dean Wade will likely get the nod to fill Hunter’s role on opening night. Wade offers more stability as a legit 3-and-D forward who has played plenty of minutes as a starter. But Tyson was given starter minutes in preseason – so it’s unclear who Aktinson would prefer.