Two Cleveland Cavaliers Assistants Linked to Major Head Coaching Job
A pair of Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coaches could have a chance to land a major NBA coaching role this offseason.
According to The Arizona Republic, Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott are two of ten total candidates in the mix for the Phoenix Suns head coaching vacancy.
Along with the Cavaliers duo, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Hetzel, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, New Orleans assistant James Borrego, Suns assistant David Fizdale, and David Sweeney are also among those linked to the Suns' head coaching role.
The Suns fired previous head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season on the job following a brutal and disappointing 36-46 season in the books, and now, Phoenix is clearly casting a wide net to find their right fit for their next guy.
Bryant has been a part of the Cavaliers' staff since starting last offseason, and has had roles with both the New York Knicks from 2020 to 2024, while also being with the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach for six years starting in 2014, ahead of his departure for New York.
Ott also joined the Cavaliers staff during the 2024 offseason. Before he role with Cleveland, he spent three years on Darvin Ham's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022 to 2024, and before that was a longtime assistant with the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2022.
Ott especially has landed considerable connections for the Suns' job due to his links with Phoenix governor Mat Ishbia.
Ishbia, a Michigan State alum, has strong ties with Ott as he was previously the Spartans' video coordinator for five years, while also earning a master’s degree in athletic administration from the university. League sources have dubbed Ott as a "grinder," a student and teacher of the game, and a strong proponent of player development and film sessions.
After the Cavaliers' notably successful regular season campaign, it makes sense that the team's now found a couple of top assistants gaining their deserved recognition for a chance at a major promotion as the Suns' next head coach. It comes with some high competition, with even some former head coaches also being in the mix, like James Borrego and David Fizdale.
Keep an eye on both Cavaliers assistants in the mix to be the Suns' next head coach in the coming weeks ahead of the team's official decision.