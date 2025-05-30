Two Cavaliers Legends Share Touching Reunion At Knicks Playoff Game
Kevin Love will go down as one of the greatest Cleveland Cavaliers of all time after spending nine seasons with the franchise between 2014 and 2023. So too will many of his teammates from a 2015-16 squad that won the Cavs only championship after pulling off a completing a remarkable comeback from 3-1 down to take down the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
That accomplishment will bond the members of that specific roster together forever, which is why, when Love ran into one of his former teammates from that championship team while attending Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, it made for a wonderfully wholesome moment.
Love found former Cavaliers and Knicks swingman J.R. Smith at the conclusion of the game and shared a warm embrace. The 36-year-old, Love, refused to let go of Smith and took him for a bit of a ride during the lengthy hug.
It's not the first time Love has been part of a fun-loving moment with some of his championship-winning former teammates. Back in early March, Love's Miami Heat team played a road game against the Cavaliers and Richard Jefferson was on the call for ESPN.
Prior to the game, Love and Cavs veteran Tristan Thompson mobbed Jefferson while he was on the air. There's simply no shortage of amusing moments between the former members of the 2016 NBA Champions.
The championship Cavs team continues to prove that the bonds of winning a title together truly live on forever.