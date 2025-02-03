Here's Where Cavaliers Superstar Sits In MVP Race Right Now
Even with Donovan Mitchell taking a back seat during the first half of the NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have one of the best records in the league.
Mitchell's usage, minutes, and points per game all dipped through the first 40 games of the year, but the Wine and Gold established themselves as true championship contenders thanks to the development of Evan Mobley and the bounce-back year from Darius Garland.
The Cavaliers are still one of the NBA's best teams, and Mitchell is returning to his MVP form just in time for the second half of the season and a playoff push this spring.
However, is this good enough to be viewed as one of the MVP frontrunners?
NBA.com currently has Mitchell ranked seventh in their latest Kia MVP ladder.
The players rated above the Cavaliers superstar (in this order) are Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Karl Anthony-Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alezxander.
Earlier in the season, when Mitchell wasn't putting up the same scoring numbers we've grown accustomed to seeing, NBA.com's ladder routinely ranked him eighth or ninth on their MVP list.
Due to Cleveland's lengthy injured list, Mitchell has been forced to retake a larger role in the offense over the last few weeks. This recent update in the MVP ranking reflects the larger job Mitchell has done keeping the Cavaliers in the game.
In January, Mitchell really looked like the superstar-caliber player and MVP candidate he had been in previous seasons.
Spida averaged 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc. The stats include six 30+ point games for the 28-year-old.
Mitchell still has a long way to go before challenging SGA, Jokic, or Antetokounmpo for MPV. However, it's clear the Cavaliers guard is gaining more recognition as the season progresses.