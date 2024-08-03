Why The Trade Value of This Cleveland Cavaliers Star Just Increased
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached contract extensions with three of their top players this offseason, signing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to long-term deals.
Allen was actually the subject of trade rumors prior to inking the new pact, with multiple NBA teams reportedly interested in the big man before he re-upped with the Cavaliers.
Cleveland almost certainly isn't trading Allen now, but if the Cavs did opt to move him at some point, they may get more in return now than they would have before he signed his extension.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz broke it down on 92.3 The Fan.
"Even if this core doesn't fit the way you want it to moving forward, what you've done is you've increased the trade value of all these players," Swartz said. "Teams that were interested in trading for Jarrett Allen might have been a little wary that, 'Okay, well he can walk or leave us.' ... Now you've got five years left on his deal at a very reasonable number."
Allen's extension is worth $91 million over three years, adding on to the two years already existing on his deal. Considering that Isaiah Hartenstein landed a three-year, $87 million contract from the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency, Allen's deal can absolutely be viewed as team-friendly.
The Cavaliers have all four members of their "core four" locked up, as they also signed Darius Garland to an extension two years ago.
If this all blows up in the Cavs' face, the front office could take comfort in knowing that it could probably easily move a player like Allen for a decent return. Barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances, of course.
But for now, the Cavaliers seem committed to the idea of making things work with their current group.