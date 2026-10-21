3 Bold Predictions For the Cleveland Cavaliers In the 2026-27 Season

Well, well, well. Look what we have here. The start of another NBA season. The offseason always feels like, but perhaps never quite as much as this past. It’s only been 17 weeks since the last games were played, but these were 17 long weeks.

The Cavs open a season with high hopes against the Sixers on Thursday, finally ready to put their new players on the floor for the first time against a new-look contender in the East.

With so many possible avenues for the season ahead to take, here are three bold predictions to keep an eye on.

1) Donovan Mitchell Finishes Top 3 In MVP Voting

It’s not shocking to see just how good Donovan Mitchell has been for the Cavs since arriving. His career got off to a blazing start in Utah, and he’s continued to tear it up during his five seasons in Cleveland.

In three of the past four seasons, Donovan Mitchell has been top-seven in NBA MVP voting. It’s kind of surprising for that reason that Bleacher Report doesn’t have him as one of their top-10 players in the preseason rankings coming into the new year.

One bold prediction here though, is he takes things a step further to silence the noise. Mitchell can finish top three in MVP voting. This team is set up to win a lot of games, and if they can handle that side of things with Spida putting up his usual production, he can easily be top three.

This is the fearless leader of the team. They’ll go as far as he takes them.

2) Evan Mobley Makes All-Star and All-Defense

A big season is in store for Evan Mobley. Coming off a slightly disappointing 2025-26, he’s putting himself in a good position to bounce back. Working all offseason on a “go-to” move, while Kenny Atkinson and his staff claim they want to use him like the great Kevin Garnett. These are indications that they want more from him and believe he can deliver.

Mobley of course could have been dealt this offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo could have been a Cavalier. Jaylen Brown could have been added. But they stuck with the five-year big man and are hoping he can take a leap that, at his age, makes him more valuable than either of the other two.

Mobley was the DPOY just two seasons ago, as well as an All-Star. With Peyton Watson next to him on defense, he will have a bit more free reign to move around him. Look for Mobley to block more shots and grab more rebounds. He will find his way back to the midseason game. Plus, an All-Defense nod for the second-time is on the way. Why not?

3) Cavs Finish Regular Season With Top-Two Seed

The East is going to be tough, and nobody is doubting that. There are the Knicks, fresh off a dominant playoff run and title. The Sixers added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, while also re-tooling the bench a bit. Not to mention the Celtics still being around, the Raptors adding Kawhi Leonard, and the Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Oh, and there is still last year’s top-seeded Pistons.

But these Cavaliers are no push-overs, despite what transpired in the ECF. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are two of the most productive guards right now. Look for The Beard to have a big bounce-back after struggling at the end of the playoffs. Peyton Watson is going to help the defense reach a level it simply did not do a year ago.

Health is the name of the game, and all of these teams have had issues in this department. While Cleveland is no exception to that rule, they have still been able to build a rotation that can hopefully withstand the pitfalls of a long season. They could look to the buyout market for some help or even the trade market come the mid-point, but the group to start the season seems ready to go.

A top-two finish is not crazy. They have a tough beginning to their schedule, and if they can prove to be able to compete with the league’s big dogs, then they can take this season anywhere..