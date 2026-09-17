Cavaliers' 2026-27 Schedule Could Reveal How Quickly This New-Look Team Comes Together

The NBA schedule was put together a lot quicker than in past years for 2026-27. That’s because LeBron James took a few weeks longer than folks expected to decide where he would be playing his potential final season. The league wanted to highlight most of his key dates, and it stopped things for all 30.

When James finally chose the Sixers, the process began. And the schedule did in fact come out. And it has the Cavs playing against James in his new digs in their very first contest. The first four games are actually very topsy-turvy for Cleveland, and could teach quite a bit about where they may be headed.

Let’s discuss.

Sixers and Nets In First Two

The first two games of the year for the Cavs will have very different stakes. It opens with the Sixers, who will be playing their first home game with LeBron James on the roster, the crowd likely as loud as it’ll have ever been. Plus, they have to face off with Dean Wade, who spent the previous seven years with the organization.

Donovan Mitchell and co. will be playing perhaps their most-watched game of the season right off the bat. But they have new pieces of their own to implement. New starter and long-term signee Peyton Watson is ready to be a two-way disruptor. Perhaps Mario Hezonja gets on the floor and provides a few buckets. Meleek Thomas minutes on night one?

Just two days after taking on one of the favorites of the East, they head home for their Rocket Arena opener. And in that one they will see a Brooklyn Nets team considered by many to be rebuilding. Though they drafted MIkel Brown in the lottery and brought on Julius Randle, there is still much work to be done. This is far from a cakewalk, but it’s very much an easier game than the one they open with.

It will be a good test for the team to show what they’re made of in both situations, and it will also be able to allow everyone to see how things line up both matchup and rotation wise.

Wolves and Wizards In Next Two

As if playing Philly and Brooklyn were polar opposites to begin, the next two games will do exactly the same thing to the Cavs. As part of a three-game homestand that begins in game 2, they will face the Timberwolves two days after the Nets.

A revamped lineup of their own with LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga in the fold, this will be another major challenge. And right after that, they will face the NBA’s biggest wildcard. They could be a playoff team, they could be in the cellar if injuries and chemistry don’t mesh. That’s right, the Washington Wizards.

Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and AJ Dybantsa are all in the fold now, the expectations are far higher in D.C.. But injuries and limitations could still stunt them. Facing them after Minnesota will provide a test similar to the Brooklyn one. Being ready for what's in front of you and all that jazz.

A lot will be learned about this Cavs team right off the bat. That’s for sure.