After what most of the team would consider a successful season last year, this time around, things have not gone well for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Multiple injuries have sidelined Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Jaylon Tyson for a few games. Injuries, like many teams, have been a part of the reason Cleveland now sits at a 9-10 record, a below .500 record that not many expected.

And with the way things are heading this season for the team, could it be time for the front office to reconsider some of their long-term plans with superstar guard Donovan Mitchell?

Young Stars Forming

One of the biggest reasons this conversation is even happening is the start of both Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor's careers.

So far this season, they have both immediately come in and been conversation starters, because not only are they playing at a high level but doing so consistently.

What led to a lot of the momentum they each built was when the two were a major force in the team's win over the Dallas Mavericks, just hours after the grounding of all flights across the country put the Cavaliers in a difficult situation. Both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden sat out the second night of that back-to-back and left it up to the bench to perform.

Tyrese Proctor on the win vs Mavs:



“Win at all cost mentality. Just keep fighting. We're down bodies all the time. We’re a really deep team. So, stay hungry, stay ready, and just be ready when your number is called.”



pic.twitter.com/VfSYN2yWtv — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) November 15, 2026

In that game, Proctor ended the night with a 24-point triple-double, the first of his career and the fastest in franchise history, behind only Jim Johnson, who had the franchise's first one. Thomas added 20 points of his own as well.

They have shown on multiple occasions the difference between them and the Harden-Mitchell backcourt. The two play with an aggressive mindset on the court that the entire team has been lacking.

Mitchell talks about it in interviews, about the team needing the youngsters' style of basketball at all times, but somehow, he hasn't seemed to bring it, and Proctor and Tomas still seem to be the only ones who bring it.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the young players stepping up and making an impact, especially on Saturday after the reserves turned starters and beat the Mavericks.



"I think that's a testament to the staff, the PD, the guys in general, but also the front office for seeing gems like… pic.twitter.com/loNXU8CyHl — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 16, 2026

The only knock you could give on these two is that since that triple-double, Proctor has been in a shooting slump from three, while Thomas has picked up on his offensive struggles from time to time.

But if they are given the reins in an offense all to themselves, could the Cavaliers see an emergence of an exciting, youthfully energized one-two punch?

The Quality Just Hasn't Been There, Especially With Harden

So far this season, the backcourt of Harden and Mitchell together has been subpar. Both have now led multiple lineups without the other and have been more successful. In just under 100 minutes of playtime with the team's starting lineup, they have one of the second-worst five-man units on the team this season.

The best and worst five man units with at least 13 minutes played as a unit. pic.twitter.com/ZmJ1r7u4wx — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 24, 2026

Mitchell is 30 years old now and has also never played a full 82-game season. He has reached at most 79 games, but that was his rookie season, and since then, he has not played more than 74 games.

That is only going to get less and less as he gets older. He is also due to make nearly $75 million at 33 years old with his new Cavs contract; by then, not many teams will want to be dealing with that contract.

The biggest factor in moving on from Mitchell would be if the team misses out on the playoffs this year. Even if they make it in, a play-in or first-round exit should be grounds for a major move.

He loves the city and the team, but he has also been critical of his own performances. Trading him if this year falls off the rails to get the most out of his value could be a necessity.

With no draft picks and limited young talent, Koby Altman would get a haul from a contending team for him.

But obviously, to get to such a point, the Cavaliers' season would have to be a complete write-off.