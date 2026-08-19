3 Cavaliers Youngsters Who Will Be Ready for Bigger Role in 2026

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their sights set on the 2026-27 NBA season, one that will hopefully bring more success after their deep playoff run last season.

While some offseason speculation had the Cavaliers at the center of a few trade scenarios to instantly help improve their roster, very little change has been made. There’s still time for a couple of moves to be made, but for now, it’ll be a very similar team on the court this season.

It’s likely that even with an almost identical team to last year, the opportunity for some of Cleveland’s younger players to find more playing time and increased roles is right there for the taking.

If the Cavs want to prove they are more than just a sound starting five, they’ll need some of their rotational players to step up and prove they can legitimately contribute to their teams' outcomes.

Here are three Cavaliers players who might be ready for a larger role heading into this season.

Jaylon Tyson

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anybody has the best chance of a significantly increased role in 2026, it’s Tyson. After being selected by Cleveland in the 2024 NBA Draft, it didn’t take long for Tyson to demonstrate his talent and how he can fit in this Cavaliers lineup.

Tyson broke onto the scene with the Cavaliers this past season, averaging 13.2 PPG with 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing in 66 total games and starting 42 of them. This was a major jump from his numbers the previous season and saw ideal playing time in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers front office and coaching staff are expecting Tyson to continue building up his stats each season while showcasing his importance to this team. As a 6-foot 6-inch guard who’s not afraid of contact, he’s the type of player the Cavs desperately need off their bench.

Averaging almost 30 minutes a game in a player's second year should speak to how the organization views him as a rising star. Expect Tyson to see even more opportunities with the Cavs this season.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a common theme here that players who received an increased role last season should continue to see their roles expand, and that’s the case once again for Tomlin. Entering his second year in Cleveland, Tomlin is a part of a very thin lineup of forwards heading into this season.

Tomlin’s stats saw a slight dip compared to his rookie season, but his daily appearances throughout the regular season were much higher, playing in 64 games last year as compared to five total from the year before. It’s likely his stats will be much higher with his increased role.

The only proven forward on the Cavaliers roster is the newly acquired Mario Hezonja, who the Cavs will be banking on to showcase his form seen overseas rather than adding a proven veteran through free agency. With this, it only makes sense that Tomlin subs in more frequently when needed.

His presence on the court is surely felt by opposing teams, as he can contribute regularly both offensively and defensively for a player of his size. Expect more opportunities for Tomlin coming this season in Cleveland.

Tyrese Proctor

Apr 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a player who was just drafted last summer, Proctor made it difficult during the early stages of last season for the Cavaliers to pass up adding him to the roster. Even in a small role last season, Proctor still managed to average 5.4 PPG with 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

That sample size is from the 50 total games played with the Cavaliers last season, and there’s no question that he can produce more if given the opportunity. Proctor makes great decisions with the ball and is a solid facilitator, something Cleveland needs off the bench.

It’s still being discussed as to whether or not the Cavaliers will pursue a trade with the Denver Nuggets for guard Peyton Watson, which would certainly have some impact on other guys’ playing time.

Even if that scenario plays out in Cleveland’s favor, Proctor will still see more playing time to help this team's depth moving forward.