4 Smaller Decisions Still out There for Cavaliers To Make

As all the teams around them are improving through big free agency moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers could stay under the radar and make some smaller decisions that could prove to be major game changers.

Keep Up With the Buyout Market

With only $22.8 million in space to use before this next season, they do not have much room, but eyeing the buyout market is going to always be a good move for a contending team in a spot like the Cavs.

DeMar DeRozan leads most teams in a potential move from that buyout market with the Cavs as an interested team. Along with DeRozan, 38-year old guard Mike Conley could also be a major influence off the bench.

Cleveland does have a ton of guard spots off the bench, but Conley could be a major difference maker when Harden or Mitchell is off the court as the primary playmaker who does not need to score.

Dropping the Dennis Schroder Contract

This has taken a back seat in Cleveland news after the Kuminga and Watson trade rumors, but this move that may not get a ton of attention can bring the team up to $38 million in extra cap which becomes a major deal.

A Schroder trade ideally needs done before anything else because of the potential trade exception it provides as well. A $14 million exception allows them to not have to trade a player like Max Strus or Sam Merrill in any potential trades.

Jaylon Tyson and Nae’Qwon Tomlin Progression

Tyson is a big question mark as this season approaches. Will he be a starter if Kuminga or Watson are not on the team at the start of the season? His progression then immediately becomes a major talking point in the NBA.

His role right now seems to be a 3&D wing off the bench that can provide some big offense at times as he played in 66 games for the team and started in 42 of them. He has shown glimpses of being a top player for this team. The loss of Dean Wade makes his and Tomlin's role even bigger.

Tomlin looked great in the Summer League, like he will be a big part of the team off the bench, but has his shot improved. If he can hit a corner three consistently then I would say that he deserves much more time.

Getting the Young Guards in the Rotation

Cleveland rookie point guard Meleek Thomas should be on the team's plans for the foreseeable future. He was the leading scorer in the Summer League and gave some great answers to the media showing his confidence in himself.

Kenny Atkinson should be looking at if he fits alongside Tyrese Proctor amongst the bench guards. It seems that Proctor is going to have an increased role, but that should not leave Thomas out of the plans in general, the two of them being the direct backup options to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden could go crazy.