Every Cavaliers Draft Pick from the Last 5 Years and Where They Are Now

In 2026, the Cavaliers drafted Meleek Thomas and Alex Karaban. Their first round pick, Karaban was then traded to the Kings for the pick that would become Thomas. Neither of them have played NBA basketball yet, but what about the other five years of draft picks.

2025: Tyrese Proctor and Saliou Niang

Tyrese Proctor is still currently on the Cavs active roster. He played 50 games for the team in his rookie season as he learned from the veterans on the team and gradually improved.

Saliou Niang was a Euro-Stash draft pick for the Cavs last season. He decided not to signed with the Cavs and is making the move to NCAA for 2026 as he will be playing for LSU, so he will not be in Cleveland just yet.

2024: Jaylon Tyson

Also still on the Cavs roster going into 2026 Jaylon Tyson, one of the team's three first round picks in the last five seasons, had only played 47 games with the team and averaged just 3.6 points a game.

Tyson in his second year had many Cavs fans believing he was deserving of the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award as he jumped to 13.2 points a game and started 42 of the 66 games he played with the team.

He scored a career high 39 points against the 76ers last season and has a personality that fans love.

2023: Emoni Bates

Bates was drafted 49th in 2023 and had a massive upside according to some NBA scouts. In only 25 games for the Cavs over two seasons he averaged just 3.1 points a game. Most of his highlights came with the Charge.

Now, Bates is currently not on an NBA team. He last played for the Texas Legends in the G-League.

2022: Ochai Agbaji, Khalifa Diop, Isaiah Mobley, Luke Travers

Agbaji was one of the other first round picks the Cavs made in the last five years, but he never touched the court in a Cavs jersey as he was traded for Cavs All-NBA and All Star Donovan Mitchell. He now plays for the Brooklyn Nets and is on his fourth NBA team.

Khalifa Diop has not played an NBA time post draft. Currently he plays in Spain where he's been his entire basketball career.

Isaiah Mobley, the younger brother of current Cav Evan Mobley is no longer with the Cavaliers. He played just 22 games in Cleveland and was most recently with the 76ers in 2025. Now he plays in Israel.

Luke Travers did not play much for the Cavs with only 22 games played and a 1.7 point average. Travers now plays in his home country of Australia for Melbourne United.

2021: Evan Mobley

Most Cavs fans know what Mobley is doing now. Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA, All-Star. Mobley is now heading into his sixth season with the Cavs after a ton of trade rumors surrounding him.

Cleveland's front office should be hoping their next draft picks become long-term pieces.