One Thing Cleveland Cavs Need Most From Each of Their Projected Starters

As the NBA off-season inches on, what gets basketball fans through each week is looking forward to the future season. The Cavaliers haven’t been completely silent throughout this dead time, though, as their most recent move sent away veteran point guard Dennis Schröder to the Hornets in return for Tre Mann.

As the lineup stands, Cleveland will likely be mostly running it back with the starters from last season. So what is expected from every one of those starters? Let’s break it down.

James Harden - Playoff Rise

The questions about Harden's performance in the playoffs are completely justified, as his play has dipped in the postseason throughout his career. While Harden had some good games vs Detroit in the semifinals, he ultimately turned the ball over far too much and didn’t shoot the ball efficiently at all.

The conference finals were much worse, as Harden averaged 16.0 points per game on 39% shooting from the floor and 18% from three. His 4.7 turnovers per game in the playoffs were the second-most among all players. Along with the turnovers, Harden's assist numbers dipped slightly, from 7.7 per game in the regular season to 5.5 in the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell - Continued Excellence

Mitchell has been the best player on the Cavs since he showed up in 202. He finally broke through to the conference finals last season, and performed well, averaging over 27 a game on good shooting splits (47.5 / 37.8 / 73.1). Mitchell needs to continue to be the leader of this team and keep showing up in those big games; at some point, you hope the rest of the team shows up.

Max Strus - Be a Healthy Shooter

We saw the shades of the Strus that make him a great three-and-D wing at times in the playoffs, and maybe the most fire on the team. But when he is not in the lineup, as he missed most of the regular season with injury, you can feel how it suffers.

Strus just needs to be that reliable shooter who mostly stays in the corners and wings, and will sometimes get you five threes from being hot. But, Strus could be replaced by potentially Peyton Watson or Jonathon Kuminga

Evan Mobley - Expand Offensive Game

As Mobley enters his fifth season, the question that surrounds him still remains unanswered: is there another leap to make? We’ve seen Mobley slowly piece together an offensive game in the post along with some attempts from three and in the mid-range.

Mobley does not look comfortable doing some of these moves, though, as it still seems unnatural to do them. If there is another level to Mobley’s offensive game, it needs to bloom this season.

Jarrett Allen - Be the Rock Inside

We know what kind of player Jarrett Allen is at this point in his career, and Cleveland needs him to be exactly that. A back-to-the-basket big who will rebound well and defend the rim efficiently; we’ve seen this be a game-changer in the playoffs. That Game 7 vs Toronto Jarrett Allen is the version that Cleveland would yearn for every game, but Allen needs to be the enforcer on the inside for the Cavs.