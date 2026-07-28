Cavs Not Worried About Mario Hezonja Deal Falling Through Despite Online Rumors

The Cleveland Cavaliers did make an addition in the past few days, just not the one fans were hoping for. LeBron James decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving Cavs fans and the entire NBA world in shock. The Cavs responded by signing veteran forward Mario Hezonja.

The reported contract is a one-year, minimum deal for a player who has spent the last several years playing in Europe. Yet he is a former No. 5 overall pick, so intrigue remains around Hezonja's potential at the NBA level.

What began as a simple signing has morphed into a story filled with a fascinating rumor.

Cavs forced to deal with Mario Hezonja contract rumor

Per Mateusz Babiarz on Twitter, a Polish news service reported on a rumor to where the Cavs would be doing Hezonja a favor and not having him join the team at all.

The tweet, which is in Polish, says there is a rumor saying the Cavs would sign the player to help him break his deal with Real Madrid in Spain. The Cavs would then release him to let him sign with a club in Dubai. Or, as the rumor goes, the Cavs would never officially sign him. The latter scenario would create a legal mess for the player.

The Cavs would still be on the hook for his salary if they signed him and then released him. Cavs insider Danny Cunningham was quick to say this is not the Cavaliers' plan.

As far as I have gathered, this is not Cleveland’s plan. I suppose things could change, but from what I’ve been told the #Cavs are planning on having Hezonja. https://t.co/PYpQztKqwa — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) July 28, 2026

This is a bizarre rumor and one that begs the question: Why would the Cavs agree to this?

Yet all fans have to do is think back literally a week ago to all the rumors surrounding LeBron. From that mindset, this Hezonja rumor circulating in Europe is not as far-fetched as it may seem. Cunningham also notes it technically could happen, so the rumor is not dead just yet.

Hezonja, given this rumor is false, gives the Cavs some much-needed size at the wing. He was just named the Spanish league MVP and is aiming for a fresh start in the NBA after being mainly a reserve player from 2015-2020.

This rumor is going to be something to keep an eye on until Hezonja is officially signed and in Cleveland. Losing out on him would be the latest blow to Cavs fans in what has been an incredibly disappointing offseason so far.

In the meantime, fans are hoping there is more incoming talent other than just Hezonja, given he does show up.