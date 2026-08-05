Making Sense of the Cleveland Cavaliers Inactivity This Offseason

The NBA offseason has been a whirlwind, and multiple stars found new homes. In most cases, the moves were trades, as the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Philadelphia 76ers added Jaylen Brown and before the deal was put on hold, the Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard.

Then, when it comes to the free agent market, LeBron James signed a two-year deal with the Sixers. So, the league will look much different, as James and others look to win with their new teams.

During this time, some teams have stayed quiet. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the most notable, as they were one of the teams tied to James. The Golden State Warriors were in a similar situation, and both teams missed out on the 22-time All-Star. Regardless, the Cavs have a chance to add new faces and prepare for the season.

While their inactivity is surprising, the Cavaliers remain in a good spot. Cleveland's backcourt will get a chance to play a full season together, which gives the All-Star guards a chance to build real chemistry.

Donovan Mitchell played 70 games last season, and James Harden played the same. The Cavaliers dealt with their share of injuries last season, and that led to an array of lineups. Having both guards out there gives the Cavs some consistency, and that helps the team in the long run. Then, with the frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have what it takes to compete.

Cavs Considering Free Agent Wings

Cleveland believes in its core, and that belief could play a role in the team's inactivity. Like all teams, the Cavaliers have areas they can improve in, but keeping the core intact remains a priority. The Cavs are trying to add pieces around them, as Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson remain on their radar. However, adding them is complicated.

The Cavaliers are trying to avoid salary cap issues, and a sign-and-trade scenario would be ideal. Cleveland could be searching for the right deal, and that can be time consuming.

Then, there are talks that a resolution for Watson may not come until September, which complicates things even more.

This offseason has been a challenge, but there is a sliver of hope. Mitchell is committed to the team, as he signed the four-year extension earlier this summer. Harden is coming back, but he is giving Cleveland a chance to add more talent. Then, as always, Mobley will be monitored, as the upcoming season is a chance to improve. The core is in place, and with a player like Kuminga or Watson in the mix, the Cavs have a legitimate shot at competing.