4 Big Takeaways from Cavaliers’ Disappointing Game 1 Loss to Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons, falling 111 to 101 in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Tuesday night.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Turnovers

Cleveland had a tough night, struggling to maintain possession and racking up 19 turnovers. Whenever the Cavs managed to close the gap, they would inevitably commit costly turnovers, allowing the Pistons to extend their lead even further.

The Pistons aren’t typically recognized for their offensive strength, but committing 19 turnovers and giving them easy transition baskets completely undermines any offensive effort. James Harden struggled, recording seven turnovers, which is unacceptable from your point guard and someone who’s expected to be the second-best player on the court.

If Cleveland had converted even half of those turnovers, it likely would have walked away with a victory. The Cavs have struggled to take care of the basketball during the playoffs this year, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

Jarrett Allen was a mess

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) passes defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Allen was a key factor in the Cavs' victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 on Sunday, scoring 22 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. However, he experienced a complete turnaround in performance on Tuesday. Allen only played 18 minutes due to picking up three early fouls in the first quarter and initially had two points and three rebounds.

The Cavs needed Allen to step up, and when he picked up his third foul early on, it felt like he was destined for a rough night. He’s the kind of player who needs to get into a rhythm from the start to have a big game.

Foul Shots

The Cavs went 15 for 16 from the free-throw line, shooting an impressive 94%. While this might not seem significant at first glance, it stands out when you consider that the Pistons had 35 attempts and made 27 of their shots. If Cleveland had gotten to the line a few more times, there is a good chance they would've won the game, but instead, they settled for 3-point shots that aren't going to go in.

Max Strus played well

Not the entire night was disappointing, as Strus stepped up with 19 points off the bench, sinking four 3-pointers.

Let’s hope Strus can carry that momentum into Game 2 and the rest of the series, and with any luck, the Cavs will manage to pull off a win this time.