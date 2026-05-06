Cavaliers Late Surge Not Enough To Overcome James Harden's Turnovers in Game 1 Loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers just didn’t have enough to complete the comeback in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons.

Down by as much as 18 points, the Cavs clawed back within reach during the fourth quarter. But Cleveland’s turnovers, sloppy offensive execution and a lack of rebounding caused the Cavs to drop Game 1 with a final score of 111-101.

Cavs guard James Harden was dreadful for much of the game. He was benched during the third quarter due to consecutive turnovers. The Cavaliers went on a 7-0 run with Harden on the bench. When he was reinserted, the veteran guard found a way to get to the rim and the free throw line, rectifying his poor night. But it wasn’t enough.

Harden finished the game with seven turnovers. As a team, the Cavaliers had 19 turnovers. That was the difference in the game.

Donovan Mitchell played 35 minutes, scoring 23 points on 9-of-19 from the field. Harden finished Game 1 with 22 points and his seven turnovers certainly negated his seven assists. Cleveland’s backcourt was outplayed by Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris, who were much more efficient. The Cavs need more out of Mitchell and Harden throughout the rest of this series.

Kenny Atkinson’s rotations also come into question

Benching Harden was the only sensible decision that Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson made on Tuesday night. The Cavs received productive minutes from Keon Ellis, Jaylon Tyson and Max Strus, but it felt like they weren’t given enough of an opportunity to really find a rhythm.

Early in the game, Cavs big man Jarrett Allen got into foul trouble. Instantly, Allen’s momentum from his gigantic Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors evaporated when he picked up his third foul in the first quarter. Allen rode the bench until halftime, but quickly picked up a fourth foul in the fourth quarter.

Allen was sidelined in favor of Thomas Bryant, who played 10 minutes and scored four points on 1-of-4 shooting with two free throws. A lineup of Bryant with Evan Mobley, Dennis Schroder, Donovan Mitchell and Keon Ellis allowed the Pistons to seal the deal late in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs needed Allen, whose impact was felt during his limited 18 minutes. Late in the fourth quarter, Allen was still sidelined as Pistons center Jalen Duren was dominating. He only had four fouls, but Atkinson was hesitant to put him back in the game.

Pair curious lineup decisions with 17 turnovers against a young Pistons team that likes to run in transition and it feels impressive that the Cavs were only defeated by 10 points.

They'll have to clean things up before Game 2 on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.