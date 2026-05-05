3 Things To Watch For in Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 1

Cleveland and Detroit open their seven game Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night in the Motor City. It’s a series with plenty of star power at the guard spots for both teams and familiar faces on the Pistons sideline who once called Cleveland home.

And much like the Cavs’ previous series with the Raptors, all eyes will be on Cleveland’s big men.

Detroit is the top seed in the East, having just defeated Orlando in seven games. Cleveland’s the fourth seed and finished off Toronto on Sunday in the seventh game of their opening round series.

When Game 1 tips on Tuesday night it’ll mark the fifth time these teams are meeting in postseason history. Of the previous four meetings, Cleveland’s won three series (2007, 2009, 2016). Detroit’s only series win against Cleveland came in 2006. The Pistons’ roster included familiar names like Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace. Cleveland’s lineup was led by LeBron James, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Anderson Varejao.

Cleveland enters the series having won 12 straight postseason games versus Detroit.

Cavs and Pistons are led by guards

Both teams have superstars in the backcourt. Cleveland is paced by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, a pair of guards with 250 playoff games played between them.

In seven games versus Toronto, Mitchell averaged 23 points and five rebounds to go along with three assists. Harden was good for 20 points a night, six dimes and five boards.

Detroit relies heavily on All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham averaged better than 32 points, five boards and seven assists in the Pistons’ opening round. He did so while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from three.

Both offenses start (and often end) with the ball in the hands of these three stars. As the guards go, so too do these offenses.

Same face, different place

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

J.B. Bickerstaff will be on the opposite sideline of the Cavaliers. Bickerstaff is in his second season as the Pistons’ head coach. Prior to joining Detroit, Bickerstaff was the Cavs’ head man for five seasons. Cleveland fired Bickerstaff after the ’23-24 campaign. On Monday, Detroit signed Bickerstaff to a contract extension.

Another familiar name to Cavs fans is Caris LeVert, who now calls Detroit home. The veteran guard is in his first season with the Pistons after playing parts of four seasons with the Cavs (and a half season in Atlanta).

Reserve Javonte Green is another Piston with Cleveland ties. He played 18 games for the Cavs last season.

Similarly, Cavs backup guard Dennis Schroder spent a portion (28 games) of the ’24-25 season with the Pistons after being dealt to Detroit as part of a five team deal.

Can Mobley and Allen keep it going?

For Cleveland, the series will likely again come down to how well their starting front court of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley plays. Both players have been criticized for much of their postseason careers because of a perceived lack of toughness and failure to show up in the biggest playoff moments.

That chatter has stopped, at least briefly, after Mobley and Allen, in particular, were dominant in games 6 and 7 versus the Raptors. Allen had 22 and 19 in Cleveland’s series-clinching Game 7 win. That performance included a double-double in the third quarter alone. Toronto was without an answer for the Cavs’ starting center.

Mobley, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, contributed better than 18 points and eight rebounds against the Raptors. He also added a block per game. In the final two games of the opening round, Mobley totaled 39 points and 21 rebounds for a Cavs team that often failed to consistently generate any offense from the perimeter.

Allen and Mobley will be tested by Detroit’s starting front court of Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris who are coming off a Game 7 win over Orlando in which they limited the Magic to only 28 points in the paint.

Game previews will be swapped for box scores beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.