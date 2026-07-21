The Perfect Free Agent Still Available for the Cavaliers

In an offseason that has been centered around re-signing Donovan Mitchell and hoping to land LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers have certainly had their name plastered around the NBA’s gossip columns.

The objective regarding Mitchell has been completed, and the most talked-about rumor in the offseason, lasered on James, remains unanswered for now. However, the Cavs can still tweak their squad to make it championship-ready for the upcoming campaign, with multiple free agents available.

But there is one that fits the bill, brings mass nostalgia back to Cleveland and can still provide decent minutes off the bench.

Love and Cleveland

It comes as no surprise that Kevin Love enters this conversation, as the veteran forward is an unrestricted free agent, and a reunion makes plenty of sense.

Love averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37% from three-point land in 37 appearances for the Utah Jazz last season, but he played on a side focused on improving its draft position late in the season, so he played with different lineups, which hampered him from playing a more prominent role.

Returning to Cleveland, where Mitchell has now committed to the franchise, and there could be possible returns to the squad for James Harden as well as James, Love could be tempted for a final title push.

He was a key member of the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship side and nabbed two All-Star selections during his nine years with the Wine and Gold. His longstanding friendship with LeBron only heightens the possibility of a reunion, as the two have remained close over the years, with their friendship frequently showcased on social media.

Now at the twilight of his career, Love still has lots to offer. Over the past three seasons, he has adjusted to more minor but important roles and could step into the backup power forward role, providing floor spacing, rebounding, and veteran leadership. Those intangibles could be especially valuable for a Cavaliers bench unit that lacked composure and consistency during last season's playoff run.

But for now, the Cavs are looking to hold fire on making any moves until LeBron makes his decision. However, signing Love makes sense, regardless of what happens with James.

His experience, championship pedigree, and leadership could provide a boost to a team looking to take the next step, having missed the mark in the last two seasons despite being a No. 1 seed back in the 2024-25 season and reaching the Eastern Conference finals last time out.