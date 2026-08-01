How Losing Dean Wade Will Impact Cavaliers This Upcoming Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an interesting offseason to say the least, as they have made very minimal moves up to this point.

After missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes, the Cavs are now faced with an even more difficult situation as they try to navigate the offseason in search of building on their best season since 2018.

As the offseason continues to roll on, Cleveland seems adamant about running it back with as close to the same roster as last season as they can. No significant moves have been made aside from the signing of international star Mario Hezonja.

That’s where the Philadelphia 76ers come into this, as they not only poached James away from Cleveland’s clutches, but also signed forward Dean Wade away from the team. Now, the Cavaliers are left searching for a new starting-caliber forward who can help on defense and contribute scoring as well.

With Wade now officially on a new team, here’s how his departure will impact the Cavaliers moving forward this season.

Cavaliers will miss his defense, but not so much his offense

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Dean Wade (32) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the highlights of Wade’s time in Cleveland was his defense, mainly because his long wingspan and stifling height made it difficult for players to read the court with him guarding closely.

Over the last three seasons, Wade has improved his overall defensive rating significantly each season, posting a 115 DRTG rating, which translates to points a team allows over 100 possessions.

While that rating isn’t necessarily elite by any means, it certainly was amongst the best ratings on the Cavaliers this past season. Wade had a presence unlike any other on the Cavs defensively, as he was their last real option to play defense on the wing after they traded away De’Andre Hunter midseason.

That takes us to Wade’s offense, as that aspect of his game won’t be missed much in the scoring column. Wade averaged 5.8 points per game last season, with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, some of his better season averages of his career.

Wade often disappeared in big games, especially in the playoffs when they could have used eight to ten points out of him to secure a close win. When you’re playing 20-25 minutes a game or more and averaging around five points or less, that just won’t cut it for a team looking to contend for a championship.

Losing Wade will only hurt defensively, not so much on offense. With Wade off the team, this will give some of Cleveland’s younger players more playing time, such as Jaylon Tyson, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and their newest addition Mario Hezonja.

Cleveland could still look to add players via trade or free agency, with names like Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson being names thrown around as well as veteran DeMar DeRozan.

There’s still plenty of time to make a decision, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Cavs plan to replace the loss of Wade within their lineup.