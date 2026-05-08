5 Upsetting Takeaways From Cavaliers Loss vs. Pistons in Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in an 0-2 hole against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are proving why they were the No. 1 seed, winning Games 1 and 2 of this series by 10 points each. On Thursday evening, the Pistons beat the Cavaliers 107-97 despite another third quarter surge by Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have plenty of issues to solve before Game 3. But before we turn the page, let’s take a look at some of what went wrong in Game 2.

1. Playoff James Harden has arrived – in a bad way

Harden isn’t going to shake his label as a playoff choker with these performances. He had four turnovers tonight and three made field goals, his 30th career playoff game with more turnovers than made field goals.

At the NBA trade deadline, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman flipped Darius Garland for Harden, who had been to the NBA Playoffs every season of his 17 year career and was still searching for that coveted championship. Garland was always injured and Harden has been super available, but the Cavaliers got 10 years older and acquired a player with a questionable history in the NBA postseason.

Despite being one of Cleveland’s best players in the first round against the Toronto Raptors, Harden has completely melted down in Detroit. In Game 1, he turned the ball over seven times, which was the biggest talking point after the game.

He only had four turnovers in Game 2, but they all came at the worst imaginable times.

Additionally, Harden is in an awful shooting slump. In Game 2, he was 3-of-13 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point territory. He doesn’t have the same burst he once did, and looks every bit of 37 years old. He was a team-worst -15 on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers need to hope Harden wakes up at Rocket Arena, or that trade looks pretty bad.

2. Cavs can’t keep starting so slow

For the second consecutive game, the Cavs found themselves down by at least 10 points during the first quarter.

But they stormed back again in the third quarter and even took the lead during the fourth quarter. After that? It feels like they completely ran out of steam for the second straight game.

In Game 2, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham heated up from deep in the final minutes of the game and the Cavaliers had no answer. But if they didn't start so slow, it wouldn't have felt like such a big mountain to climb every second half.

3. Evan Mobley, what was that?

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers were out-rebounded by six in Game 2. And if you’re reading this article and didn’t record a minute in the game, that means you only had one less rebound than Mobley.

He finished the game with nine points and one rebound. Mobley played some good defense, recording three blocks in Game 2, but the Cavaliers needed way more out of him.

The $269 million max contract power forward was 4-for-10 from the field and 1-for-4 from deep.

4. Cavs can’t keep shooting this poorly

Coming into the series, the Cavaliers were expected to be the much better shooting team, which was expected to pose issues for the Pistons.

But Cunningham and Duncan Robinson outshot Harden and Mitchell in the fourth quarter, where the Cavs were 0/11 as a team from deep.

Detroit’s pesky defense has disrupted everything about Cleveland’s offense. The Cavs shot less than 22% from deep while the Pistons made half of their three-point attempts.

5. Cavs find themselves down 0-2 against the coach they fired

J.B. Bickerstaff’s Pistons are well coached.

While it’s not Kenny Atkinson’s fault that threes aren’t falling, the Cavaliers looked lethargic and relaxed during the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second straight season.

Fair or not, Atkinson will be under a microscope if the Cavs lose this series against Bickerstaff, who the team fired due to lack of postseason success. Even Altman could face some heat for the core of this team consistently underperforming in the playoffs.

That’s just life in the NBA. The good news is that the Cavaliers still have a few more opportunities. They’ll need to win four games in five attempts, including at least one game on the road, if they can take care of themselves at home again.