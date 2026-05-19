76ers Targeting Cavaliers GM Before Eastern Conference Finals

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their search for a new head of basketball operations, additional candidates are emerging, with the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly involved.

Early names linked to replacing the departed Daryl Morey include Neil Olshey and Vince Rozman, both of whom have ties to the franchise. Olshey previously worked closely with Bob Myers, while Rozman spent 16 years in Philadelphia before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, two more candidates have surfaced, as first reported by Marc Stein, Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey has emerged as a name to watch in the Sixers’ search to lead basketball operations. Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U'Ren is the other name.

Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey and Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U'ren, who worked for the Warriors before his move to the WNBA, have emerged as names to watch in Philadelphia's front office search, @TheSteinLine has learned.



Adding to our existing Philly coverage: https://t.co/IeKQIysC5v https://t.co/DQLg5rWRq8 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 18, 2026

Why is Mike Gansey a desirable choice?

Gansey ran Cleveland’s G League team before being named the Cavs GM after Koby Altman left , and has since guided the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

Known for his strong talent evaluation skills, Gansey spends much of his time traveling to scout potential additions for the Cavaliers. When he’s not in Cleveland, his job often takes him across the globe, with scouting trips to places like Australia, Europe, Hawaii, and Las Vegas.

But what makes Gansey a good choice is his dedication to getting results quietly. Something that, in the modern era of sports, is rare.

“This will always be a Browns town,” Gansey once said in a 2025 interview with the Dominion Post. “Most people don’t even recognize who I am.

“When people do recognize me, the thing I always hear from them is how much fun our team is to watch,” Gansey continued. “I always hear about the teamwork and how well our guys share the ball. They talk about how they can relate to our team, and all of it is a great sign that we’re doing something pretty special.”

After a professional playing career, Gansey joined the Cavaliers as an intern and gradually worked his way through several roles focused on recruiting, logistics, and draft preparation.

Nearly 15 years later, he was named Executive of the Year in 2017 while serving as general manager of the Canton Charge. He served as the Cavaliers' general manager under then-president of basketball operations Koby Altman.

Among Gansey’s moves was trading for Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and he pulled the trigger on a trade with Utah for All-Star Donovan Mitchell, along with signing Mitchell to a contract extension.

The Sixers feel there’s something Gansey could bring to the table.