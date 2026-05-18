3 Reasons Cleveland Cavaliers Can Actually Upset New York Knicks

After surviving two Game 7 battles, the Cleveland Cavaliers can’t afford to make it three in a row.

Waiting for them in the Eastern Conference Finals will be the New York Knicks, who already go into Tuesday’s opener with a huge advantage, being that they wrapped up their semifinal series with the Philadelphia 76ers a week earlier and have had longer rest time than the Cavs, who have barely had 12 hours to recover before jetting off to the Big Apple.

And in this round, the Cavs might not be able to go the distance, given the depth and talent the Knicks possess, but there are certainly ways for Cleveland to reach the NBA Finals at the expense of New York.

Cleveland’s pick-and-roll offense has to be key

The Knicks are susceptible in pick-and-roll coverage. Jalen Brunson struggles as a point-of-attack defender, while Karl-Anthony Towns has difficulty defending in space. Towns can still be effective in the post because of his size and length, but forcing him to move laterally exposes his shaky body control and increases the risk of foul trouble.

This should be the most favorable offensive matchup yet for Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. They’ll have more room to operate in the pick-and-roll and won’t consistently face strong interior resistance at the rim.

Consistent pick-and-roll action should also create opportunities for the big men. Harden has developed strong chemistry with both centers, especially Jarrett Allen. That connection hasn’t been featured as much this postseason because of previous matchups, but this series sets up much better for it to reappear.

Take advantage of OG Anunoby’s earlier absence

With no OG Anunoby in Games 3 and 4 against the Sixers, it highlighted a weakness that the Cavs can look to exploit, especially in the first two games at Madison Square Garden.

With Anunoby almost certain to return from a right hamstring injury for Game 1, he will still be getting used to game shape against a Cavs side, still in game mode, having just completed a full seven-game stretch against the Detroit Pistons.

Mitchell and Harden could smell blood against Anunoby and attack him early. It will be interesting to see how the Knicks star plays the first few minutes against the Cavs and if he has fully recuperated.

Regardless of his struggles, keep Josh Hart away from the perimeter

In a 109-94 win over the Cavaliers in late February, Josh Hart attempted a season-high eight three-pointers, making two, in just 26 minutes and 13 seconds. He enjoyed one of the best shooting seasons of his career, hitting a personal-best 41.3% from beyond the arc.

However, Hart’s outside shooting has cooled off in the playoffs. He is shooting just 27.5% from three on 40 attempts and can become hesitant to shoot, particularly after missing a few open looks early.

Regardless, a good shooter will keep shooting, and at some point, Hart will connect on his looks from beyond the arc, Cleveland’s perimeter defense still has to be solid and Hart will require a lot of attention. Hart’s form will be an x-factor in these East Finals.