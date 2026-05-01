Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Faces Major Questions Heading into Decisive Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up a much-needed victory in their Game 5 battle against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The biggest storyline of this game was Cleveland's unwavering determination to extinguish multiple Toronto leads throughout to earn a 125-120 victory.

Leading the way in their big win was Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, who totaled a team-high points and showcased his versatility as a big man. His performance was much needed in what turned out to be an extremely close game.

It's refreshing for Cavaliers fans to see Mobley display his dominance on both ends of the court, but the question is whether his success can carry into their Game 6 matchup on Friday night.

With the expectations for another barnburner tomorrow night, here are a few major questions Mobley must answer on Friday if the Cavaliers hope to advance to the second round.

Can Mobley channel his DPOY reputation on defense?

This question will surely be answered with the recent injuries to two of Toronto's star players, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, who are questionable for Friday's contest.

It’s no secret that Mobley was efficient throughout the 2025-26 regular season, showing offensive growth while still displaying his known elite defense.

His ability to force opponents to abandon the paint speaks volumes, as his length and presence tend to force opponents into difficult contested shots, ultimately boosting Cleveland’s defensive rating.

Is this all sustainable? When playing in Cleveland, the answer is yes. But on the road, Mobley tends to struggle—but the listed injuries to Toronto’s frontcourt should allow him to dominate in the paint and maintain his field-goal efficiency, a 71% FG in key games.

Will Mobley’s offense continue to heat up?

In their opening-round series against the Raptors, Mobley’s offensive stats have been all over the place.

In Cleveland’s first two games of this series, Mobley put up impressive offensive numbers: 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in Game 1, and 25 points, 8 rebounds, and two assists in Game 2.

The Cavaliers would go on to lose two straight after that, in which Mobley totaled 15 points in Game 3 and 8 points in Game 4—both among his lowest totals of the season following his midseason injury.

The second half of Game 5 showcased Mobley’s offensive dominance, as he added 16 points to help Cleveland mount its comeback. He was also perfect from beyond three-point range, shooting 3-for-3 and demonstrating his versatility as a big man.

Mobley is far more dominant on offense at home than on the road, so he'll need to channel those Rocket Arena tendencies back in Toronto for Game 6.

Is Mobley’s aggressiveness enough to put Cleveland over the top?

History suggests Mobley often lacks true aggressiveness in the paint, even when shooting well from the field. He tends to get caught up in Toronto’s stout defense from time to time.

It’s not just Toronto that has given him trouble; it’s been a recurring theme over the last few seasons that his 6-foot-11 frame doesn’t match his lack of strength on both ends of the court.

Mobley needs to embrace Cleveland’s position in this series—and the playoffs. If he dominates the paint in Game 6 while stifling opponents on defense, that’ll go a long way as the Cavaliers eye a potential Detroit or Orlando matchup.

He'll need to prove aggressiveness in scoring and rim protection. If Mobley repeats his home-game efficiency inside, Cleveland will be nearly unstoppable. If his struggles persist, it could drag down the rest of the Cavaliers' All-Star squad.