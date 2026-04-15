Evan Mobley May Be the Key to the Cleveland Cavaliers Postseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to embark on another postseason, this time expecting much more than a first- or second-round appearance.

With a roster full of stars — including their midseason acquisition of superstar James Harden — this Cavaliers team is expected to contend for an NBA title led by Donovan Mitchell.

While their success will ride on the playmaking of their star guards, Cleveland will need its rotation of big men to lead the frontcourt and help the team top some of the East’s best.

It’s no secret that Jarrett Allen will be a focal point for the team every night, but Cavaliers center Evan Mobley needs to showcase his known talents and prove he’s just as important as Allen.

Mobley has dealt with injuries throughout the 2025-26 season but has been relatively healthy down the stretch. If Cleveland wants to make a deep playoff run, they’ll need him to prove he’s a key player in their championship push.

How Mobley Can Prove He’s Integral Player For Cleveland

This season hasn’t been quite the season Mobley had hoped for, not so much because of his numbers, but mainly because of his overall presence on the court as a big man.

Looking at some of Mobley’s regular-season stats, he’s posted respectable numbers in most major categories — including career bests — that will be crucial for their playoff run.

Mobley averaged 18.2 points per game this season, which is his second-highest total of his career, while averaging a career-best 3.6 assists and a second-lowest rebound total at 9.0 even.

Mobley’s field goal percentage is also a career high this season, meaning he’s taking calculated shots and converting them at a much more respectable rate. Continuing this trend will make him a necessary piece of Cleveland’s rotation going forward.

Having a player like Mobley in the lineup gives them an immediate advantage with his height and playmaking, but if he can put a few aspects of his game to rest in the postseason, he could become one of their most key players.

Aspects Mobley Must Refine In Playoffs

Considering he signed a massive five-year contract extension just two summers ago, a large part of Mobley’s game that’s received much criticism is his aggressiveness.

At 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds — about 30 pounds lighter than the ideal NBA average for a center — Mobley occasionally showcases his agility on plays requiring skill moves to the basket, thanks to his incredible length and ability to contort his body for difficult shots.

Fans have clamored for a new sense of toughness and grit out of Mobley, as he has put on muscle mass since his arrival in the NBA. Mobley flashes his knowledge of being more aggressive with and without the ball, but it’ll take an immense amount more if they hope to bully their way to the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers will battle Toronto in the first round, testing Mobley against some of their larger players like Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl. That’s just the start — it won’t get easier for him in the paint — but he can right past wrongs by proving himself in the opening-round clash.