Cavaliers Insider: What We Know After 2-0 Start in NBA Playoffs

Two games into the start of the NBA playoffs, one thing is crystal clear: the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a different class than the Toronto Raptors.

Sure, it’s reasonable to see the Raptors stealing a game while at home for the next two, but Toronto coming back from 0-2 to win this series is as likely as the crosstown Browns nailing this weekend’s NFL Draft.

It ain’t happening.

Cleveland’s won 12 straight playoff games against the Raptors. That’s tied for the longest postseason streak in NBA history. Unless the Raptors find themselves a time machine and dust off prime Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Toronto doesn’t stand a chance.

In fact, the first two games of the series haven’t been particularly close. Game One saw the Cavs beat the Raptors by 13. In Game Two, Cleveland won by 10. What we know is, Toronto has no answer for Cleveland’s star power. Cleveland’s big three: Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley, are scoring with all the ease of a trio of Globetrotters facing the Generals’ three blind mice defense. The Cavs’ trio combined for 71 points in game one and another 83 in game two.

Sorry Raptors fans, Marcus Camby ain’t walking through that door. Nor is Kawhi Leonard.

(Unless you – allegedly – pay him to do so by way of a “no show” endorsement deal.)

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points in Game Two

We also know that Donovan Mitchell is very likely to pour in at least 30 points in Thursday evening’s Game Three. Mitchell’s scored 30 or more in seven of the Cavs’ last seven playoff games. Over that span, Spida’s also topped 40 points on two occasions. He’s going to get his buckets.

All that said, we also know that Toronto’s Brandon Ingram’s not likely to play any worse than he did in Monday’s Game Two defeat. A career 47% shooter, Ingram shot just 3-for-15 in Game Two and did not get to the free throw line. The Raptors’ leading scorer in the regular season had just seven points and turned the ball over five times.

Odds are he’ll be a little more efficient in front of the home crowd.

After two games we’re also (sadly) aware that the road team won’t be wearing those gorgeous navy throwbacks when the Cavs take the hardwood up north. Cleveland’s already announced that they’re wearing their standard white uniforms for Game Three. The team will wear their black Statement Edition threads for Sunday’s Game Four in Toronto.

Finally, we know that X and/or a second TV set or mobile device will likely house the Cavs across fan’s homes in Northeast Ohio.

The NFL Draft is likely to take center stage for the evening while the Cavaliers again presumably toy with the Raptors. And the possibility exists that Cleveland’s football neighbors, the Browns, could select wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, brother of Cavs second-year wing Jaylon Tyson.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson has already said that the team plans to keep Jaylon informed of his brother’s new home, in Cleveland or elsewhere.