Cavaliers Face Harsh Reality in New Eastern Conference Rankings

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a golden opportunity to reach the NBA Finals this past season. The team made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals and were coasting to a Game 1 victory.

Then, the New York Knicks woke up and stormed back to take Game 1 and ultimately the series and the NBA Finals as well.

The NBA is a league where massive changes happen every year. Teams are rebuilt and stars are on the move on an annual basis. That is the case once again this summer and the Cavs are hoping they didn't blow their chance at a title with this current iteration of the team.

Cavaliers face a new reality in the East

The Cavs were the No. 1 seed in the East in 2025 and were No. 4 in 2026. Now it's possible they will be fighting just to be a top-6 seed in the East this season.

ESPN released its initial NBA power rankings and the Cavs came in at No. 8 overall in the NBA. This put them behind the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks in the East alone. The Boston Celtics sit one spot back at No. 9 overall.

The Indiana Pacers are another team to watch, as Tyrese Haliburton will be back and healthy. The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even the Washington Wizards are better with Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa in town.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have signed Mario Hezonja and that's about it this offseason after missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes.

As it stands now, the Cavs are no longer a default favorite in the East. They are even at risk of being passed up due to inactivity in the offseason while other teams made active improvements.

Can this serve as motivation? Ideally, it can. However, the Cavs are a team that has fallen flat in the playoffs in four consecutive years. When they get eliminated, that final series is usually an ugly display.

Yet better competition during the regular season and a more competitive East could mean a more motivated Cavaliers team. They will not be coasting to anything in 2027 and will have a chance to prove their collective mettle throughout the regular season, and not just wait until the playoffs to play serious basketball.

Getting a top seed next April would prove much more than the feat has in recent years.