NBA Insider Says Cleveland Cavaliers Likely To Remain Inactive After Missing LeBron

The Cleveland Cavaliers were tied to LeBron James all summer, and now, those talks can be put to rest. James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, and teams like Cleveland are moving on to other plans.

Overall, the Cavs have had a quiet offseason. They re-signed Thomas Bryant, and their star guard Donovan Mitchell signed an extension. Before that, they drafted Meleek Thomas, and he had an excellent Summer League run.

Cleveland Gets Active, Adds International Star

After those moves, Cleveland stayed silent. However, since James' decision, the franchise added a new face. Mario Hezonja signed a one-year deal with the Cavs, and back in 2015, he was a lottery pick. Now, after spending some years overseas, he is returning to the NBA.

With the Hezonja signing out the way, the Cavaliers could add some pieces. There is also a chance they stand pat.

NBA Insider Brett Siegel mentioned that there may not be many changes to the roster after James went elsewhere.

The Cavs don’t seem likely to make any major roster changes this offseason, per @BrettSiegelNBA



"Not much is expected to change regarding the Cavs roster after failing to land LeBron in free agency.” pic.twitter.com/7KChrUMLqV — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) July 26, 2026

Considering Cleveland's activity during this period, there may be truth to this statement. The Cavaliers remain in the running for Jonathan Kuminga, and the Los Angeles Lakers are interested as well. Kuminga is one of the biggest names left in free agency, and if the Cavs land him, that may be their last big move of the summer.

Adding Hezonja was a solid move, and while the Golden State Warriors were interested, the Cavaliers secured the ACB League MVP. Then, Mitchell's extension is a good sign, and the Cavs will bring back James Harden, who opted out of his deal earlier in the summer. So, Cleveland's stars get a chance to run it back and compete for a title.

Teams have been active this offseason, and the Cavs' silence has not gone unnoticed. Eastern Conference rivals are adding new stars, while Cleveland's priority is keeping its core intact. The Eastern Conference will be more competitive, and teams like the Miami Heat and the Sixers are gearing up for big seasons. Then, teams like the Detroit Pistons and the defending champion New York Knicks are getting ready as well.

All eyes were on Cleveland this offseason, but after missing out on James, things have changed. Still, the Cavs want to compete and put themselves in a position to win a championship.

While it is a difficult task, the team's core can make it happen. If players like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are playing at a high level, Cleveland still has a shot. Otherwise, the lack of moves during free agency could come back to haunt them. Regardless, the Cavs are in for an interesting season, and they will do their best to compete with conference rivals.