Cavaliers Want To Sign DeMar DeRozan To Solve Wing Crisis

For the Cavaliers, bringing LeBron James back home to Cleveland was the dream of the offseason. The reality is that LeBron is not showing up to save the city again, as he decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year deal.

The rest of the East isn’t slowing down either, as Miami made a blockbuster trade to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto is potentially adding Kawhi Leonard back, and New York is the defending champions. Cleveland is desperate to find another piece, and a new one has just popped up on their radar.

The Cavaliers are interested in former Kings forward DeMar DeRozan, per Shams Charania. He became available when the Sacramento Kings waived him on July 6th.

Cleveland is not the only contender who is poking the tires around on DeRozan, though, as Miami and Denver are also showing interest in the veteran.

The 36-year-old started in 77 games last season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. He shot 49.7% from the floor, 32.0% from three, and knocked down a career-high 52.7% from 2-Pt range.

Would DeRozan be worth it for Cavs?

While DeRozan might be at the tail end of his career, he is still an effective scorer in the mid-range and around the basket. He showed that last year as he scored 30+ points in nine games, with the peak coming on March 15th vs Utah when he put up 41 points on 11-21 shooting and 18-21 from the free-throw line. He also tallied 11 assists in that game, setting a record for the oldest player to have 40+ points and 10+ assists in a game.

While Cleveland seems to keep building around their core of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, a wing-scoring threat still looms. The Cavs have tried to shuffle around lots of different guys at that position, including Dean Wade, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and De’Andre Hunter.

None of these guys have stuck in the lineup, though, for many different reasons. Injuries have played a part, as has declining play, and overall inconsistency has put Cleveland back in the spot of needing a fifth guy.

DeRozan may be behind being a number one or two option on a playoff team, but he could have a huge impact as a complementary scorer and as another option come playoff time.

He brings lots of experience from playing in 60+ games in the postseason and averaging 21.8 points per game in those contests.