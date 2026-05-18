Cavaliers Film Room: What Jarrett Allen Must Do Different in Knicks Series

The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in the Donovan Mitchell era.

And Mitchell himself was a massive reason why the Cavaliers were able to escape Game 7 with their second road victory of these NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons in blowout fashion on Sunday night. Mitchell’s game-high 26 points surged the Cavs through Detroit, but his eight assists unlocked Cleveland’s bigs, which was a huge layer of this game.

But it’s Cavs center Jarrett Allen that has a golden opportunity to change playoff reputation forever in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Back in 2023, following Cleveland’s first-round playoff exit against the Knicks, Jarrett Allen etched his place in NBA meme history when he quipped that the lights inside of Madison Square Garden were brighter than expected. Allen averaged just nine points and seven rebounds in Cleveland’s five games against the Knicks in that first playoff meeting.

The lights on Allen were equally bright – if not brighter – during Cleveland’s back-to-back Game 7s, against the Toronto Raptors and Pistons. Without Allen, there’s a real debate on if the Cavaliers would’ve been able to win either of those games to keep their playoff dreams alive. His activity in the paint offensively, rebounding and shotblocking helped the Cavaliers unlock their true potential in both victories.

Dan Gilbert sends message to Jarrett Allen before Game 7 vs. Pistons

Before Game 7, Cavs majority owner and chairman Dan Gilbert told head coach Kenny Atkinson that Allen was the key to Cleveland’s success. Gilbert texted Allen a motivational message the night before the game as well.

Against Detroit, Allen and Evan Mobley completely outclassed Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren. Allen’s 23 points and seven rebounds helped Cleveland’s potent offense during the Game 7 blowout. When the Cavaliers struggled with perimeter shooting against Toronto and Detroit, Allen has been a bright spot on the interior.

Going against the Knicks for the first time in the NBA Playoffs since that embarrassing defeat in 2023, Allen has an opportunity to change his playoff reputation forever as a player that rises to the moment when his team needs him the most. Allen’s mindset never faltered, and now he has a chance at redemption against Knicks big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

“It’s hard for me to care when he don’t care,” Mitchell said about trying to rectify Allen’s bad showing against the Knicks three postseasons ago. “I don’t even think he has an iPhone.”

Allen needs to stay physical and aggressive against the Knicks. He’s riding the momentum of his best postseason ever.