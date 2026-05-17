Here’s Why the Real Drama of Cavs-Pistons Game 7 Begins the Moment It Ends

Tonight's Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons is not the average Game 7.

The end of tonight's Game 7 will be the beginning of an eventful domino effect for either team.

Both the Cavaliers and the Pistons are desperate to reach the Eastern conference finals this season. The Pistons have to validate 60 regular season wins with a conference championship appearance. The Cavaliers have to justify trading a 26-year-old combo guard in his prime for a 36-year-old veteran guard with a reputation for sinking in the playoffs.

The pressure teams are facing from fans comes with the success of being in the postseason. It's inevitable. However, the outcome of tonight's game goes beyond facing backlash from fans. Business is on the line. Both players and front office members from each team will have extremely important decisions to make if their season ends tonight.

Jalen Duren's contract

Jalen Duren finally welcomed himself to the 2026 postseason when he collected 11 rebounds, scored 15 points, and swatted three shots away from the basket. He also finished the game with zero turnovers.

Unfortunately, one efficient game in a crucial Game 6 semifinals game isn't enough to justify Duren's potential contract extension. Duren's camp chose to stop negotiations after they failed to strike a deal with Detroit's front office before the deadline October 20.

This meant Duren was likely going to test the open market in restricted free agency this upcoming summer. Duren bet on himself and throughout the course of the regular season, he looked to be cashing out big on that bet. Then, the postseason started and his performance dramatically dipped.

It's as simple as this: if Duren can dominate Cleveland's massive frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in a clutch Game 7 performance, he can live to earn himself more millions throughout the postseason. If he is overwhelmed by Cleveland's defense and shrinks again, the future is uncertain for both Detroit and Jalen Duren.

Tobias Harris free agency

Tobias Harris has been asked to play a role he should've never been expected to play going into the postseason. Jalen Duren is not a perimeter ball handler by any means, but Pistons faithful expected so much more production out of Duren offensively this postseason.

Fans began expecting a player who averaged 13 points per game this season to suddenly start dropping 20 to 25 points as Cade Cunningham's secondary star.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff raved about Tobias Harris any chance he could this season. Harris is clearly capable of being an important cog in a championship-contending machine, but the Pistons won't rush to re-sign him to the same amount of money he signed for in 2023.

His $26 million base salary is somewhat team-friendly compared to other players with postseason roles like Harris, but Detroit's front office plans on taking a leap this summer. It's unknown whether Harris makes those plans easier or more difficult. Harris has also enjoyed his second stint with the Pistons, but he also doesn't seem like the kind of person to underestimate his own value.

A loss for Detroit that includes a big performance from Harris will give Detroit's front office a lot to think about this summer, especially considering how devoid of reliable perimeter offense this team has aside from Cade Cunningham.

Other extensions

Duncan Robinson has two years left on his five-year $90 million contract, but he is eligible for an extension this summer.

Detroit will likely pick up the team option on Daniss Jenkins' contract. Ausar Thompson will be eligible for a rookie scale extension for the first time since being drafted in 2023.