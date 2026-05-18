Kenny Atkinson Explains How Donovan Mitchell Got Cavs Past Second Round

When the Cleveland Cavaliers needed Donovan Mitchell to bounce back following a poor showing in Game 6, he emphatically delivered.

Mitchell poured in 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds with zero turnovers in a performance worthy of winning any Game 7, as the Cavs punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018 with a resounding 125-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

“We didn’t just come here just to win a goal,” Mitchell said. “Even last year, when we lost to Indiana, we had our goals set on getting to the [NBA] Finals. We’re just one step closer. It’s been almost a decade of running into the same issue.

“As a team, we can breathe a little bit, but the same token, we can only breathe for about 12 hours and then get right back to it.”

Donovan Mitchell was better than Donovan Mitchell

That was what Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said postgame, before looking confused and adding, "If that was even possible?"

Kenny on Cavs needing Donovan Mitchell to be Donovan Mitchell:



"He was better than Donovan Mitchell, is that possible? ... And when he gets in the paint and starts making other people better, the dish offs to our big guys, that was the key. ... He kept this thing together this… pic.twitter.com/4wQ2CfRUmI — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) May 18, 2026

But aside from Mitchell’s epic scoring outbursts throughout the season, where he had multiple 30-point games and a couple of 40-point efforts, his most vital contribution was on Sunday night against a Pistons team that had no answers for him.

“It started with him. His defence, rebounding, and then, when he gets into the paint and starts making other people better, the dish-offs to our big guys, that was the key to the game,” Atkinson said.

“He had complete control of the game and I can't be happier for him to make that next step… He kept this thing together this year. When things weren't going great. He was the beacon, the light, his leadership. He carried us on the court. Sam Merrill had 30 games, Evan and JA, he was a guy that carried us. And then when things weren't going great, he was the person everyone looked to.

“And his positivity, I would have said this if we lost. I had it planned. If we lost, I was going to say the same thing. We could have splintered, if you're the leader, if he goes in another direction, which [it] very well could have, things weren't going great. But he stayed positive. He supported the young guys. He never got down on the group. So, kudos to him, in terms of getting to the level he wanted to get to, and I know he wants more.”

A heavy weight lifted off … finally

From the opening tip on Sunday, Mitchell’s intensity and determination were impossible to ignore. Everything about him, from his body language to his words, sent the same message: Enough is enough. He wanted this.

After 77 playoff wins and several dominant postseason performances of 40 and 50 points that still ended one round too soon, Mitchell finally accomplished his biggest goal of the season.

And he did it with patience and control. He balanced his scoring with smart playmaking — a notable shift for a player who usually prefers to attack rather than give up the ball.

Mitchell consistently got downhill for easy baskets, but he also created opportunities for teammates, especially Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, both reliable finishers around the rim.

His eight assists were a playoff career high and his most in any game since March 15, when he recorded 11 against Dallas. He trusted his teammates, and they delivered in return.

Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

And now, the New York Knicks await.