Cavaliers Round 2 NBA Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to escape the Toronto Raptors, securing a date with the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Cavaliers took seven games to discard the Raptors, who brought a defensive-minded, scrappy attitude that never backed down from Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Up next, the Cavs will face a familiar foe, the No. 1 seeded Detroit Pistons, led by former Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons schedule

Game 1 in Detroit: Tuesday, May 5 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Peacock and NBC

Game 2 in Detroit: Thursday, May 7 7:00 p.m Eastern on Amazon Prime Video

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 9 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Peacock and NBC

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 11 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Peacock and

Game 5 (if necessary) in Detroit: Wednesday, May 13 (TBD time and channel)

Game 6 (if necessary) in Cleveland: Friday, May 15 (TBD time and channel)

Game 7 (if necessary) in Cleveland: Friday, May 15 (TBD time and channel)

Eastern Conference Semifinals schedule: Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ye6Xp9HKdx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 4, 2026

Cavs vs. Pistons preview

The Cavaliers will open as slight underdogs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.

For the first time so far this postseason, the Cavs will not have homecourt advantage in this series. In Cleveland’s first round series against the Raptors, they needed to win all four home games in order to advance. If they want to move onto the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers will need to win their first road game of their playoff run in Detroit.

Detroit just wrapped up a seven game series of their own against the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic. The Pistons are anchored by Cade Cunningham, who was an MVP candidate for much of the season. The 6-foot-6 guard plays good defense and averaged a tick under 24 points per game during the season.

In the frontcourt, the Pistons enjoyed a breakout campaign from center Jalen Duren, who was a first-time All-Star this season. Following a dominant Game 7, Cavs center Jarrett Allen’s physicality will be tested against Duren, who is one of the most active bigs in the sport.

Against the Raptors, the Cavaliers weren’t as dominant as some had expected them to be. In the second round, Mitchell and Harden will need to be better. The Pistons are another top-ranked defensive team, so Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson is going to need to make some adjustments.