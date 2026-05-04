Cavaliers Player Grades: Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell Game 7 Win Against Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Toronto Raptors in the second half of Game 7.

The two teams were tied at 49 at the half, but the Cavs came out of the locker room hot, with center Jarrett Allen leading the way.

In a series where it felt like superstar backcourt Donovan Mitchell and James Harden just couldn’t figure out the defensive-minded Raptors, Allen’s contributions powered the Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the No. 1 seeded Detroit Pistons.

Before we worry about Round 2 on Tuesday night in Detroit, let’s hand out a few grades for Game 7.

Jarrett Allen: A+

There’s no question that Allen’s dominance gave the Cavaliers the advantage in Game 7. He was magnificent, scoring 22 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. 14 of those points came in the third quarter, helping the Cavaliers finally separate themselves from the Raptors.

He completely changed his narrative, albeit a first-round victory, about shrinking in big moments. Without Allen, there’s no telling about how this game would’ve unfolded.

“That's the best I've seen him,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said about Allen’s Game 7.

Donovan Mitchell: B

Mitchell’s third quarter burst helps his grade completely overcome a bad first half.

The 29-year-old struggled in this first-round matchup against the Raptors. He’ll need to unlock his typically consistent postseason self against his old head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in Round 2.

Down the stretch, Mitchell woke up. He scored timely baskets for the Cavaliers and was hustling after loose balls into the fourth quarter. Mitchell finished the game with 22 points.

Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill: A

They say role players perform better at home, but that feels like a discredit to how great Cleveland’s contributors were in Game 7. With Mitchell and Harden struggling, Allen and Strus, Tyson and Merril were the reason why the Cavaliers escaped this first round.

Strus has been incredible during the playoffs since joining the Cavaliers. His defensive mindset and 12 points in 31 minutes greatly helped the Cavs as did Merrill’s 13 points. Strus and Merrill knocking down threes, as the Raptors struggled from deep, helped the Cavs pull away.

Tyson pulled in nine big rebounds and scored seven points in 19 minutes, proving worthy of minutes in certain situations as the NBA Playoffs continue on.

The Cavs will need Mitchell and Harden to be better against the Raptors. But Strus, Tyson and Merrill all coming into the series after playing inspired basketball in Game 7 should only benefit Cleveland, who will be facing unprecedented pressure to get out of the conference semifinals.