Cavaliers vs. Mavericks: A Deep Dive into Two Teams Looking to Stay Above .500

Right now, the Cavs are scheduled to take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight in front of their home fans.

Yesterday, all flights across the US were grounded due to a communications issue. Because of that, the Cavaliers were not able to take their regularly scheduled flight back to Cleveland after their 133-121 loss to the Miami Heat.

“This is unprecedented”#Cavs, who are scheduled to play the Mavericks at home tomorrow night, are stuck in Miami because of Friday’s nationwide ground stop. They can’t fly until 9 a.m. Saturday. Because of that, Donovan Mitchell wants the game cancelledhttps://t.co/I78HTJWHk8 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 14, 2026

The team reportedly began flying back at 9 am and will land at noon. Then they have only a few hours before they need to be at the arena for the game. Some players have called for the game to be cancelled.

As of right now, it does not look like that is happening, so they now must prepare for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are in a similar situation to the Cavs right now. Both teams are teetering on a .500 record; fortunately for Dallas, they are in the above .500 category.

Cooper Flagg is playing his best basketball yet this season. Coming off his rookie season, a sophomore slump does not look to be happening for this young superstar.

Flagg is currently averaging just under 25 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. Playing like an All-NBA talent and MVP candidate this season as the Mavericks sit on a 7-5 record.

But it is now just Flagg who is bringing this team success. Kyrie Irving is back after his season-long injury. He is back like he never left, averaging 21 points a game and shooting nearly 50/40/90 for the season.

This is a statistical anomaly that not many players have accomplished.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrate during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two of them have shown to be quite the duo in Dallas after the team traded Luka Doncic. They put all their eggs in the Flagg basket, and it's working.

Dallas has some clear advantages over the Cavs tonight. One of them is rebounding, specifically offensive rebounding. Most teams have been better than Cleveland on the glass this season, despite what the numbers show.

Both of these teams sit right next to each other in every major category, one of the most even matchups the Cavaliers will have this season.

Tonight, the Cavaliers also continue their 2016 NBA Championship celebration. As Kyrie Irving comes to town, honoring his impact on the team tonight should be included in tonight's program.

Where to catch the Mavs at Cavs game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 7:30 pm

Mavericks at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -1.5

O/U: 231.5

Best Bet: Thomas 4+ threes +420

Cavaliers 119, Mavericks 115: This is going to be a close matchup. Ideally, Cooper Flagg has both Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson to deal with all night.

If the two of them can shut him down, as they have a few times this season, the Cavs can win. Dallas was just blown out 133-94 when Flagg and Kyrie only combined for 22 points on 9-for-23 shooting.

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