Cleveland Brutally Showed That They Have Moved On From LeBron James and Here’s Why

The stage was set for a dramatic homecoming.

After a summer when Cleveland Cavaliers fans hoped their favourite son, LeBron James, would return to where it all started, he would come back draped in Philadelphia 76ers colors instead.

Cleveland fans conceded, but rather than dropping their heads, they, along with the players, were ready for his visit. And when the final buzzer sounded, the Cavs celebrated not just a convincing 119-95 blowout win, but also watched James endure one of the toughest nights of his illustrious 24-year career.

Sure, he got a warm reception when he was introduced, but once the ball went up, every time he had it, he was treated like an opposing player.

When the dust settled, LeBron would score just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, with Cavs on SI’s Rachel Libert detailing his forgettable night in numbers. But fans won’t forget this night. Not for a long time.

LeBron James on his and the Sixers’ struggles in Cleveland: “I don’t think offensively as a group (we were sharp) and I know I damn sure wasn’t good at all” pic.twitter.com/YgmLfx83dG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2026

The Cavaliers have moved on from LeBron

While James’ free-agent choice to pass on a Cleveland homecoming this summer to join the star-studded Sixers felt like a gut punch, Friday night's matchup was used as motivation with closure in mind.

That drive intensified when the Cavs lost to the Sixers on October 22, dropping a 29-point lead to lose 114-106. Many said that Cleveland lost the heart and spark that James would have provided in that game.

Ouch.

Another sting was added, but instead of drowning in self-pity, the Cavs plugged away, and when it came for the rematch, they were ready.

By elevating their physicality, dominating the boards, and maintaining a 25-point lead deep into the fourth quarter on Friday, Cleveland proved they have the resilience to learn from past mistakes, make the necessary adjustments, and convincingly take down an elite team in the East.

They didn’t just secure a win; they showcased a balanced team identity that doesn’t depend on a single generational superstar. Even without Jarrett Allen, Cleveland’s core thoroughly outplayed Philadelphia’s veteran stars, proving the strength of its collective approach.

Cleveland was inspired. Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists; Evan Mobley chipped in with 22 points and seven boards; and James Harden was flawless, playing his veteran role brilliantly and adding 17 as a result.

With the Cavaliers now at 5-4 and showing they can beat the league's top teams, they will build on this and continue showing that they don’t need “The King”.