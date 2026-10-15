The latest player rankings just dropped from Bleacher Report yesterday. There is a lot to like from the Cleveland Cavaliers side of things. They are one of a few teams that should not have much to complain about from it.

Of course, everything from the list is opinion based, and the preseason list never actually matters much going into the regular season. But again, in the case of the Cavs, it reinstates that they are investing in their starting five in a way that has earned them respect.

The full five-man lineup of James Harden-Donovan Mitchell-Peyton Watson-Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen were listed amongst the top 99.

The Backcourt Is Ready To Lock In

Both of the Cavs guards rank inside the top 30 on the BR list. They are the only team on the list where this holds true, as LaMelo Ball ended up at #33, just outside. On the other hand though, it’s a bit surprising to see Donovan Mitchell outside of the top 10. Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, and Cade Cunningham take up the three spots in front. Don't forget his historic second-half against the Pistons guard in the postseason.

After finishing on the All-NBA second team a season ago, to see him lurking outside is interesting. It’s just a little more fuel to the fire. And to see James Harden ranking where he does is very encouraging. He had his ups and downs during year one in Cleveland as he dealt with a broken thumb during the playoff run.

Harden still hit a number of clutch shots and put up solid assist numbers. The team went 19-7 in his 26 regular season appearances, and coming into his age 37 season, The Beard appears to be fully healthy.

This backcourt is ready to lock in and prove why they’re one of the best in the association. And each guy will want to prove as well that they deserve to have been ranked higher.

The Frontcourt Is Ascending

All three Cavs frontcourt starters are in the top 100 as well. Perhaps most surprising is Evan Mobley being ranked behind James Harden at No. 32, but he’ll have a chance to prove plenty of folks wrong this season. He spent much of the offseason working on a “go-to” move, and a career-year may be in the works for #4.

Peyton Watson, the team’s newest addition, snuck in at #91. Until November 19 of last season, he hadn’t had much offensive success. Then over a two-month stretch, he completely turned it on. Here’s the excerpt from BR about his offense, which is the biggest storyline to watch.

“Over the first 184 games of his career, Watson averaged 6.7 points and shot 32.4 percent from three. Not bad, but that production certainly didn’t forecast his sudden in-season explosion to 18.0 points and a 43.5 three-point percentage from November 19 through February 4.”

Watson can defend with the best of them. He’s proven that from the first days he got into the league. If he’s able to hit some shots and be somewhat consistent, his value could be more like top 75 in the association.

Peyton Watson FLIES IN for the PUTBACK JAM ✈️



CLE/ORL is LIVE in preseason action on Peacock and NBCSN! pic.twitter.com/mIcEEWUdB0 — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2026

Jarrett Allen is in firmly at #64 on the list. There are 16 “bigs” listed ahead of him, a constitution of forwards with height (Lauri Markkanen and Julius Randle were included in this category). He’s earned his respect heading into year seven with Cleveland, coming up big when called upon.

Allen had the best game of his postseason career when the Cavs needed it most against the Raptors, dropping 22 and 19 with three blocks in Game 7. His touches have not been consistent, but his efficiency has held steady during his tenure here. He’s been spotted working on his 3PT shot, and even knocked one in (in rhythm) against the Magic during the preseason.

If he can start hitting from distance too, his value to this team will be even higher.

With All Of That Said…

The Cavs are ready for a big 2026-27 season. The East will be tough, but this team is built for that. The starting five is looking dangerous, with the bench guys, new and returning, ready to contribute.

Donovan Mitchell is surely a top-10 player in his mind, so the ranking is fuel. As for everybody else, they just want to get back to it after the Knicks sweep last season. Buckle up, folks.

Click this link for the full BR player rankings.