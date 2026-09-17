3 Takeaways from Peyton Watson's Cavs Introductory Press Conference

Nearly a month after being acquired by the Cavaliers, Peyton Watson has finally spoken to the media for the first time. Bringing an athletic ability to the team that has not been seen in a long time from a small forward, he projects to be able to take them to a whole new level.

There was plenty to take away from his opening thoughts on the team and the situation. With that said, here are three key takeaways from Watson’s introductory press conference.

He Fits Right In

Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs took the first couple of questions from the Peyton Watson presser. He asked the new forward how he believes he fits in, and this was the answer:

“Amazing. Have such a talented group already, off an ECF appearance. Don’t have to change much about it. Like Koby said, I believe I can be a great addition, not only as a locker room presence, but defensively, offensively, someone who can affect the game in a lot of ways. Make it easier on the guys who have already been here. That’s why I have been doing my due diligence this offseason.”

It’s clear right off the bat to those outside the team and now those within that his fit is going to be hand-in-glove. All of us here at Cavs On SI have been excitedly waiting to see him on the floor here, and it’s clear off the bat that Watson himself is a fan of his new situation.

A Seamless Transition

During the presser, Peyton Watson was also asked about how he’d fit more specifically into the starting lineup. His answer was simple:

“I plan to make a seamless transition to the team.”

Watson knows how special the group he’s joining is. This is a player who took the reins during the middle of the year when injuries hit Denver. That won’t be what he’s asked to do, but that was a stretch that enabled him to be a consistently featured part of an offense.

Some days Watson could be the #2 option, and others he could be the fifth. When the ball swings his direction, knowing what to do is all that will matter, and it’s clear from how he’s approached things that he’ll do just fine.

James Harden Means A Lot To Him

James Harden grew up in southern California and starred at USC before going to the NBA. Peyton Watson, growing up in the same area, said that The Beard meant a lot to him.

Asked about the role that Harden played in his recruitment to Cleveland by Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com , here was his answer:

“James Harden, as a kid from Southern California… getting a call/text from him throughout the process, the Cavs interested, he specifically wanted to play with me, mattered a lot. He’s one of the greatest basketball minds we’ve ever seen. Being embraced by him immediately was flattering for me… It was early on when he first talked to me, and it was something we didn’t know how it would swing. RFA is tough. When I got that call and was informed, it made it mean that much more to me.”

Harden is going to continue to play a large role for the Cavs. Having that pre-built relationship with Watson should enable him to be that much more comfortable from his first days on the floor. He can be a solid pick-and-roll for lobs, or pick-and-pop for threes.. There is no doubt that Uno is going to want to find Watson for open looks.

Plenty More to Come

Peyton Watson had plenty to say in his opening presser. He took his first pictures with the #8 jersey and was properly introduced by Koby Altman. If you want to see the full presser, head to the Cleveland Cavaliers YouTube channel.

35 days from now, Watson will make his Cavaliers regular season debut on National TV against the new-look 76ers. Mark your calendars accordingly.