Did Jarrett Allen Tease A New Skill Last Night?

It wasn’t long ago that Jarrett Allen was showing off his abilities in Cavs practices. And now in the preseason it appears he may be doing quite the same thing. Are there some new skills in the big man’s arsenal?

Floor spacing in the NBA is as important as anything, as some squads have been playing five out more. This means everybody is a perimeter threat and it keeps the driving lanes open. Allen has always been a traditional center of course, but is this changing now?

There was something worth mentioning against Orlando last night. Let’s discuss.

Letting The Threes Fly

Jarrett Allen is a guy that has spent 5 and 1/2 seasons in Cleveland now, arriving in a deal back in 202-21. He has been a fan favorite for his dunks, his persona, and his ability to do what the team needs and when.

The 22 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks in Game 7 vs. Toronto reminded many why he’s such an impactful player for this organization.

The one thing he hasn’t done much of in his time has been shooting the three-ball. But catching an inbounds pass against the Magic last night, he let one go. And it was nothing but net. Seeing him put it through was certainly a combination of surprise and intrigue.

He was working on it in training over recent weeks, and was evidence of him actually releasing one in a game situation.

The form certainly looked comfortable for The Fro, and if this is something he is going to be able to actually pick up, watch out. He’s so good near the basket as it is, but if he can add even 1-2 attempts a night from distance, it could give him a few possessions of a break from inside, while providing a chance at a catch-and-shoot bucket.

There’s a very low possibility that teams would consider guarding Allen out there, so at least to open the season, tendencies of his would indicate these looks as wide open.

Would the Cavs Be Better With Allen Sinking Threes?

The question that has to be answered next is about if it helps the team for Jarrett Allen to fire up threes. The answer is of course yes. Evan Mobley and his long-distance shooting have helped make the offense more versatile. His ability to knock them down in the playoffs led the team a bit further than they may have otherwise gone.

It does not have to be a constant thing. It’s just a whole keep ‘em honest thing. Nobody is asking him to fire like Brook Lopez after he changes his game. He doesn’t need to start just hoisting like Andrea Bargnani once did. Just an occasional attempt, and with confidence. And from there, it can evolve further.

Allen is very steady on the interior, so having the option to take more jumpers could benefit this offense greatly in the long-term.