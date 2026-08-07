DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson, and James Harden.

All of these players are amongst Cleveland offseason news and NBA insiders have updates on each of them.

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings agreed to a contract buyout on July 6th and since then he has attracted interest from multiple teams that include the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Cavs, he would very likely continue being a starter as his age and veteran presence would help the team as they look to compete with others in the East. The biggest question is how team friendly of a deal is he willing to take.

Anthony Slater at ESPN has said it really depends on how willing he is to come off the bench which out of 1,264 games he has only done 12 times when he was a rookie.

Jonathan Kuminga

A positive for the Cavs is that a deal between Atlanta and the LA Lakers has seemed to stall. Cleveland still has interest according to Anthony Slater but they are competing with both the Lakers and Timberwolves.

Both the Cavs and Wolves are in a similar spot of needing the kind of wing player that Kuminga is, but provide minimum assets that Atlanta feel they need to be willing to do a S&T.

Kuminga has also been working out in Cleveland as his agent is based in that area, so he likely remains in contact with the team continuously.

Peyton Watson

Denver would rather hold onto Watson going into next season and sign him to a team friendly deal.

Watson is currently holding out over a five year, $251 million deal with the Nuggets after his teammate Christian Braun signed a $125 million contract last season so the decision being to trade one of these guys or keep them both is the situation.

Cleveland remains interested and he is at the top of their board when it comes to bringing in a young defensive wing to play alongside Donovan MItchell. That asking price from Denver is big, but they are not looking for a deal like the one for Walker Kessler that the Lakers made.

They may be looking at a future first round pick and an impact player or two to even the deal out.

Alongside Cleveland, the LA Clippers have interest in Watson along with the Hawks, Bucks, and the Heat while Cleveland is still considered a serious candidate.

James Harden

Harden has yet to resign with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he wants to help the team in having money open for any potential signings or S&T that they may do.

With Cleveland in that second apron last year it leaves them unable to make any decisions without research and precaution. There are many limitations in improving their roster with the minimum money they have.

It’s still projected that Harden signs a multiyear deal to return to the Cavaliers as he has a strong relationship with the team and his backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell.