How Cavaliers Can Still Land Jonathan Kuminga To Salvage This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a wing this offseason, and Jonathan Kuminga remains an option.

The championship-winning wing was traded to an Eastern Conference team after spending most of his career with the Golden State Warriors. He went on to play 16 games with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist in their series against the New York Knicks.

Later on, the Hawks declined Kuminga's team option, and he became an unrestricted free agent. Otherwise, the young forward was set to make $24.3 million. Since then, Kuminga has been one of the most intriguing free agents, and Cleveland is going after him.

So far, the Cavaliers have had a lackluster offseason. They lost three players, and they all went to Eastern Conference rivals. Dean Wade joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and they added the biggest name in free agency after that.

Keon Ellis, a wing the Cavs acquired in a trade, signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Then, Larry Nance Jr., who returned for a second stint with Cleveland, joined the Indiana Pacers.

As far as signings go, the Cavaliers signed Thomas Bryant to a one-year deal. He played 60 games in his first year with the team, and he averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. The Cavs need a backup big, and Thomas gives them depth in that area.

Then, after that signing, Donovan Mitchell signed a four-year, $273 million extension. Now, the Cavs are looking to add some pieces and re-sign James Harden.

Mario Hezonja is tied to Cleveland, as he signed a one-year deal last Friday. However, the Cavaliers have to work through extra steps to make it official. So, the search for a wing and new talent in general continues.

It has been a difficult stretch for Cleveland, but adding Kuminga can make things better. He is a young, athletic wing, and playing under Kenny Atkinson could bring the best out of him. He has history with the Cavs coach, as the former Coach of the Year spent time with Golden State.

Atkinson and Kuminga were there for the Warriors' last championship, and that familiarity could help Cleveland reach its goal.

When it comes to adding Kuminga, there is one roadblock. He wants $20 million, and if the Cavs get him, it will be a sign-and-trade scenario. If that happens, players like Max Strus and Dennis Schröder may come into play.

This offseason feels like a lost cause, but with Kuminga and some other pieces, Cleveland can make things right.