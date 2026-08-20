Cavs Trade Tre Mann in Larger Package Surrounding Peyton Watson and Max Strus

Koby Altman and the Cleveland Cavaliers are wheeling and dealing Wednesday night to add some spice to the team's rather quiet offseason.

The big news is the trade of Max Strus to the Los Angeles Clippers in a multi-team deal that sends Peyton Watson from Denver to Cleveland.

But those were just a few details of a massive deal that involves four teams and the departure of the recently-acquired Tre Mann.

Cavs trade away Tre Mann in blockbuster deal bringing Peyton Watson to Cleveland

ESPN's Shams Charania shared the full details of the massive trade.

As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal.



Mann fills a… https://t.co/8YzgVqheoy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

The big addition is of Watson, who has been linked to the Cavs for several weeks now. He is also reportedly signing a four-deal upon his arrival.

But there is more, in the form of Cam Whitmore. He is coming to the Cavs via the Washington Wizards, while the recently-acquired Tre Mann is going to Washington. Mann just showed up less than a week ago from Charlotte in the Dennis Schroder trade.

Charania shared the full details of the trade. The Cavs are acquiring two players in Whitmore and Watson, sending an unprotected 2031 first-round pick back to the Nuggets.

Strus is heading to Los Angeles to join Darius Garland on the Clippers. He spent three seasons in Cleveland, but missed much of the previous regular season due to foot surgery. He did play all 18 postseason games, but failed to step up as a serious contributor.

Mann spent less than a week in Cleveland, serving as nothing more than a trade piece in the team's big plans.

The addition of Whitmore is intriguing. He stands 6-foot-6 and gives the Cavs another young talent at the wing position, in addition to the star of the trades in Watson.

The Cavs missed out on LeBron James and it seemed for a bit that they were standing pat. They have now added Watson and Whitmore, shipping out veterans in Schroder and Strus in return. Mario Hezjona was brought in as well earlier this offseason.

The next order of business is signing James Harden to a new deal and it appears the Cavs will be at full force for the upcoming season. They did not make any earth-shattering moves, but the team did make several roster changes and that is much better than simply running back the same team after being swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals.