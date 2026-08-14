Examining Why the Cavs Trading Dennis Schroder Was a Really Smart Move

No, it's not the big splash fans were hoping for...yet. But it's one that could eventually lead to that big trade while keeping the Cavs under the second apron, a key emphasis this offseason.

Cleveland traded Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Just in: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/MNhjejPxJQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2026

It will be Schroder's 12th NBA team since being selected in the 2013 draft.

The Cavs acquired Schroder and Keon Ellis in January in a deal that sent De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings. In 30 games (three starts) for Cleveland, Schroder averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and just 29% from beyond the arc in 21.4 minutes per night.

Those numbers dropped even more during the postseason. That said, the 6-1 guard had a 19-point effort to help the Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs in April.

But with Schroder entering the second year of his three-year, $44.4 million deal, it seemd to be a matter of when – not if – the 32-year-old would be traded by the Cavs this offseason

A Great Trade for the Cavs

Cleveland saved some cap space, which is the headline here. But the fact that the Cavs didn't have to attach a second-round pick in the deal to save money is significant and shouldn't go unnoticed.

For those questioning the move at all.



Mann has 2 years, $16M left on his deal but 2027-2028 is a team option effectively making him an $8M expiring.



Since it was a 1-for-1 swap, Mann can be aggregated in a new deal right away.



Don’t go buying a Mann jersey just yet… — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) August 14, 2026

The Cavs acquired Mann, a five-year veteran and former 2021 first-round pick who has grown accustomed to playing point guard off the bench. Altmann deserves some praise for this trade, regardless of what has (or hasn’t) happened this offseason.

With three different teams in his five-year career so far, Mann has averaged 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. The 25-year-old has shot 40.2% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range in 19.3 minutes per game (234 games, 60 starts) throughout his career.

Mann won't move the needle much, but acquiring the 6-4 guard, while not having to trade any second-round picks, while also taking Schroder's contract off the books is a huge win for the Cavs.

What it Means for Potentially More Acquisitions This Offseason

This is a good trade regardless of any additional deals this offseason, but it likely means that the Cavs are going to make another trade at some point sooner rather than later as well.

Swapping out Dennis Schroder for Tre Mann creates savings below the apron for Cleveland.



First apron: $32m below



Second apron: $44m below



The figures do not include a new contract for James Harden.



For now, Cleveland is likely to have the $6.1m tax midlevel exception.



A… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 14, 2026

Cleveland has been closely tied to Atlanta Hawks unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga and Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Both of whom the Cavs would need to acquire in a sign-and-trade if either ends up in Cleveland.

While additional cap savings would likely need to happen before that takes place to keep the Cavs out of the second apron, trading Schroder is a first step in the right direction.

Not having to deal away a second-rounder also helps the (very little) flexibility the Cavs have in trades as well.

Is Max Strus the Next Cavalier to be Dealt?

With Schroder off the books, Strus could be in line to be the next player Cleveland trades elsewhere.

Entering the final year of his four-year, $62.3 million deal, unloading Strus' salary would enable the Cavs to make a four-year offer to Watson, who is reportedly wanting $20 million per season. Even with the potential acquisition of Watson, trading Schroder and Strus while adding the current Nugget would keep the Cavs below the second apron.

What's Next?

The Cavs' next move is unknown, even though it's likely to be down to only two options.

Watson or Kuminga seems like the big trade the Cavs will make this offseason, and trading Schroder (and potentially Strus) will get Cleveland closer to making that happen.