Instant Trade Grades for Peyton Watson-Max Strus Three-Team Trade

Well, well, well. It’s finally happened folks. After much waiting and deliberation, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets. As expected, it did cost the team Max Strus, who is now on his way to the Clippers as part of a three-team trade.

With the move finally in the books, let’s talk about the grade that the Cavs will be getting for the deal.

The Cavs Get An A+

Max Strus is a fan favorite with the Cavs, and he is always going to be one. From the massive debut against the Nets to his major shot against the Mavericks, he showed up when called upon. Strus put himself in the right spot time and time again and his heart was huge. He loved the team, and loved the city. Injuries cut into his 2025-26 campaign and he didn’t have the sendoff he likely wanted.

But now in his stead is a taller, longer defensive sensation. Injuries did end Peyton Watson’s season prematurely as they slowed Strus’ start, but he had some magnificent performances in the month of January. This is a player that has learned from the likes of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Played with other vets like Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, and so many other veterans and standouts.

Watson is going to bring an incredible combination of offense and defense. He has already agreed to a new deal with Cleveland worth four years and $88 million. That is not too much more than Strus was going to be making for next season, and now they have what’s left to bring James Harden on board.

Defensively, he will wreak havoc next to Evan Mobley, and perhaps in the future, if the team really decides on wanting to move Jarrett Allen (down the road, not imminent), they can move Watson to the power forward position as the perfect complement.

This is a bit of a swing in sacrificing the more consistent shooting of Strus, but getting a guy like Watson who turns 24 in September, allowed them to get younger and bring in talent.

As For Denver and LA…

The Clippers are the secret winners of this deal, because they added another gamer. Strus will reunite with Darius Garland, giving the 2X All-Star point guard a running mate that he knows well. And whether it’s Kawhi Leonard or Brandon Ingram starting in the lineup, it will give them a bit more size and playmaking.

As for the Nuggets, it has to hurt to lose Watson now. They had no choice after their hand was forced following OKC giving Spencer Jones that offer sheet. Not adding a player, and only one first and one second returning for a guy with the versatility of #8 is tough.

The Cavs are the biggest winners with their A+ grade, as they did take a swing, that will improve their defense and also let them play bigger.

Welcome to Cleveland, P Wat!