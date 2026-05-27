Cleveland Cavaliers 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room, Flexibility Do They Have This Offseason?

After a disappointing conference finals loss to the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers must brace for an important offseason.

The epicenter of every offseason revolves around the salary cap, and the Cavaliers are in the most unique salary situation in the entire NBA.

The second apron

Let's take a look into the possibility of getting back below the second apron before the start of the new NBA tax season.

For those that are new to the salary tracker, the most important tidbit is that the NBA tax year starts on July 1. This means that whatever the team’s apron level is on July 1 will be locked in for the entire season.

Because of this, the Cavaliers must be timely with their offseason decisions and cap trims. Unfortunately, this puts the Cavaliers in a tricky situation with trade deadline acquisition James Harden.

Since the deadline for James Harden to accept or decline his player option isn’t until June 30th, there exists a reality where Harden is dissatisfied with the extension the Cavaliers offer and waits until the last minute to decide on his player option.

Harden put the Brooklyn Nets in a similar situation by declining to extend with them after promising an extension, which ultimately led to his departure via trade shortly thereafter.

The Cavaliers also have to accept or decline Craig Porter Jr.’s team option of $2.4 million ahead of June 30, expect that option to be picked up eventually.

Uncertainty surrounding such a large contract

Until the Harden situation is resolved, the Cavaliers cap situation remains cloudy with endless possibilities; ranging from a Harden extension and a retool, to Harden’s potential departure which would provide fresh cap space for a new maximum contract player.

James could also accept his player option if he doesn’t think he can get paid elsewhere, this would be the worst case scenario for the Cavs as it would leave them only $200,000 over the second apron.

If Harden accepts his player option, it’s very likely he’ll gauge the market first, leaving the Cavaliers with potentially hours to clear the remaining $200,000 needed to get under the second apron ahead of July 1. If Harden does stick the Cavs with this scenario, it's likely a cheap player(Tomlin or Proctor) could be quickly waived or traded for cap relief.

The Cavaliers could also wait to pick up Craig Porter's team option, and if Harden accepts his player option, they could decline CPJ to get back under the second apron as well.

The Cavaliers could also embrace a second straight season spending above the second apron if Harden fails to give the front office enough time to clear cap space.

These are just three possible James Harden scenarios, all of which have an extreme impact on how the Cavaliers handle their salary cap this offseason. Until Harden makes a decision, Cavs fans will have to sit back and wait as there isn’t much the team can do until his situation is resolved.