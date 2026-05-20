5 Harsh Takeaways from Cavaliers' Game 1 Collapse vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers blew a golden opportunity to snag a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals last night, as they lost a 22-point lead in the last eight minutes of Game 1 in New York. The Knicks stormed back and won in overtime, 115-104.

Here are five takeaways from the heartbreaker.

James Harden Can't Guard Jalen Brunson

Straight up.

Brunson took over the game in the final minutes, scoring 15 points in the last seven and a half minutes of the fourth quarter. James Harden was the guy Brunson was seeking out, and he exposed him immensely. Harden was not able to stay in front of Brunson whatsoever, which allowed Brunson to make pull-up shots around the rim at will.

Kenny Atkinson Deserves Some Blame

It wasn’t before Brunson scored the bulk of his points that he started seeing different looks from the Cavs defense. While you saw Sam Merrill come double in OT, there weren’t many other adjustments from Atkinson. Keeping Harden out on the floor while he is struggling mightily to defend is unacceptable. Understandably, you need him on offense to be another ball handler and a guy to set up the offense, but the struggles were on both ends for Harden tonight.

Also, while New York (or just Brunson) was on a crazy run of 18-1 in the fourth quarter,Atkinson did not call a timeout until the Knicks cut the lead to five, then cited that he has his own strategy with timeouts.

Donovan Mitchell Needs The Ball Late Game

Mitchell only shot 5 shots in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, which could be a testament to how well New York denied him the ball, but also not enough action for Don to get open. Mitchell was having an effective shooting night while Harden was not; Mitchell needs those looks.

New York Did Not Shoot Well

The Knicks ended the night shooting 31% (10-32) from three, while also missing 11 free throws. Before the fourth quarter and overtime, they were 18% (4-22) from beyond the arc. The Cavs got a bad shooting night out of New York and could not capitalize on it with a win.

History Does Not Favor Cleveland

Teams that win Game 1 of the Conference Finals go on to win the series 78.2% of the time in NBA history. The Cavs had this game won multiple times, and still found a way to give it up.